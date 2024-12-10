Nokia extends long-term deal to supply Iliad

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia and French telecom provider Iliad have agreed to extend their long-term partnership which began in 2010, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The deal supports Iliad's 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks and core solutions in France and Italy, and also includes the operator's networks in the French Caribbean and Indian Ocean Islands.

"This multi-year contract extension is a great step in Nokia's long-term strategic partnership with Iliad Group, one of the largest telecom operators in Europe," Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

