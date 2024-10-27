No tax hike ‘on payslips’, minister insists amid confusion over ‘working people’

Working people will not see higher taxes “on their payslip”, a minister said as she acknowledged frustrations over the Government’s refusal to spell out who will be hit by greater levies ahead of the Budget.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson repeated warnings that Wednesday’s financial statement will include “tough choices”, but she insisted it is a choice between investment or decline for the UK.

However, the Cabinet minister refused to say whether a small business owner earning £13,000 a year is considered a “working person” who should be protected from tax rises in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget.

Facing broadcasters on Sunday morning, Ms Phillipson was repeatedly pressed to define the Labour Government’s use of the term “working people” – who it has promised to spare from “key” tax increases.

“You are inviting me to speculate about the nature of the question that you’re asking,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“What I’m saying is that when people look at their payslips, they will not see higher taxes.”

Speculation has mounted that people who make money from assets such as property could face greater levies in the Budget after Sir Keir Starmer suggested they do not fall within his definition of “working people”.

Labour had pledged in its manifesto not to raise taxes working people, explicitly ruling out increases to VAT, national insurance, and income tax.

But the Chancellor is expected to raise employers’ – rather than employee – national insurance contributions by at least one percentage point in the Budget, which could hit small businesses particularly hard.

Asked whether a small business owner who makes a net profit of around £13,000 would be considered a working person, Ms Phillipson said: “Well, we can go through a range of different hypotheticals about who may or may not be captured by tax measures that may or may not happen in the Budget.

“When Rachel is sat here next weekend you can ask her about the measures that she’s announced.

“I know it’s frustrating ahead of the Budget that I can talk about some areas, but not all of it. I appreciate your frustration.

“I would love to come and say ‘here’s all the measures line by line’, that’s not my job however – that’s for the Chancellor.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke for the Government on the Sunday morning media rounds (Yui Mok/PA)

Ministers have also refused to rule out keeping the freeze on income tax thresholds brought in by the previous government, which sees people pulled into paying higher rates through a phenomenon known as “fiscal drag”.

Ms Reeves described such freezes last year as “picking the pockets of working people” when the Conservatives continued the policy, leading to Tory accusations of hypocrisy over Labour’s own expected extension of it.

