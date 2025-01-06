What are no-deposit 100pc mortgages and are they right for you?

No-deposit mortgages have returned to the housing market in a bid to help struggling property buyers get a home.
These products let borrowers put down a deposit worth less than 5pc of the property value, with some lenders not requiring any deposit at all. However, there are usually other trade-offs that borrowers must be aware of before signing up – such as higher interest rates.
It is the first time since the 2008 financial crisis and the days of risky self-certified deals that lenders have released home loans to cater for those with little to no deposit.
Here, Telegraph Money explains how the latest iteration of no-deposit mortgages work.
What are zero deposit mortgages?
Zero deposit mortgages allow buyers to borrow the entire value of a property, without providing any deposit.
Traditional home loans require you to put down a deposit of at least 5pc, which can be a struggle for first-time buyers, who are often faced with trying to save thousands of pounds while paying high prices for renting.
Unlike the years before the financial crisis, when lenders would provide risky mortgages worth 100pc or more, there should be more regulation and affordability checks on a borrower this time round.
Andrew Montlake, managing director at mortgage broker Coreco, said: “One of the biggest issues that prospective borrowers face today is often saving for a deposit, rather than proving affordability overall.
“In an environment where rents are sky high and the cost of living has increased substantially, putting money aside to save is a fantasy for many.
“While the concept of a no-deposit mortgage is by no means a new one, we have not seen them in the mortgage market since the heady days before the credit crunch.”
How do no-deposit mortgages work?
The latest version of no-deposit products currently on the market are from Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.
Skipton Building Society offers a Track Record mortgage aimed exclusively at first-time buyers who are currently renting. An applicant’s record of paying rent is seen as evidence that they can afford monthly mortgage repayments.
No deposit is required to secure the mortgage. Borrowers just need a good credit score, evidence of their income and proof that they have paid rent on time for 12 months.
Alternatively, Yorkshire Building Society’s mortgage deal requires first-time buyers to put down a minimum of just £5,000. The £5,000 Deposit Mortgage provides home loans on purchases worth up to £500,000, effectively a 99pc loan.
Other options for first-time buyers include mortgages that require a 5pc deposit, some of which may be backed by the mortgage guarantee scheme.
Buyers may also be able to put down a zero deposit through a shared ownership scheme or, in rare cases, using a concessionary mortgage purchase – where a family member or landlords give equity in an existing property as a gift to help fund the deposit.
David Hollingworth, of London & Country Mortgages, said lenders have recognised that the deposit is one of the key challenges for first-time buyers alongside affordability.
He highlighted that while there are also guarantor mortgages, where parents can put down savings as security to back a deposit, the latest products means they don’t have to be involved.
Mr Hollingworth said: “Borrowers will still have to meet affordability requirements, but for the right borrower it could offer an opportunity to buy sooner.”
What are the pros and cons?
Pros
-
You can buy a property more quickly: The main benefit of a no-deposit mortgage is that it can get you on the property ladder more quickly. You won’t have to spend years saving money towards buying a house, potentially freeing up cash. Mr Montlake added: “For some, it is the difference between potentially ever owning their own home.”
Cons
-
Higher interest rates: While zero deposit mortgages might save you money initially, your monthly repayments are likely to be higher as interest rates on loans with low deposits are typically higher. The interest rate on Skipton’s Track Record Mortgage, for example, is 5.52pc for five years. Similarly, Yorkshire Building Society’s £5,000 Deposit Mortgage is only available as a five-year fixed rate at 5.74pc. By contrast, one of the cheapest five-year deals for a 95pc five-year fix as of January 3, 2025, was 4.99pc, according to Moneyfacts.
-
Risk of negative equity: The more equity you have in a property, the more protected you’ll be from negative equity, when the amount you’ve borrowed outweighs the value of your home. This can occur in times of falling property prices. Mr Hollingworth said: “If prices were to slide then the chance of negative equity is higher than for those who have put down a bigger deposit.
“If there’s no need to move and the mortgage remains affordable, then this may not present a major problem, although it will limit mortgage options.”
-
Extra restrictions: There are restrictions on no-deposit deals to be aware of as well. For example, you have to be over age 21 for the Skipton deal and you can only borrow up to £600,000. The Track Record Mortgage also can’t be used on a new-build flat or in Northern Ireland. Similarly, you can’t use the Yorkshire Building Society deal on a flat or new-build house and it can only be used on purchases worth up to £500,000.
Gary Bush, financial adviser at MortgageShop.com, said: “Sadly, in our opinion the success rate of applicants being accepted by these lenders for these mortgages is mixed/bordering on impossible – with one financial adviser chuckling that ‘even King Charles would struggle to gain agreement to the schemes’.”
Step-by-step: How can you get a zero deposit mortgage?
-
Decide which deal is right for you
-
Consider if it is worth using a mortgage broker
-
Apply for a decision in principle
-
Get your paperwork and evidence of income and spending ready
-
Apply for the mortgage.
You can apply directly for the Skipton and Yorkshire no-deposit mortgages or through a broker.
The Yorkshire Building Society deal is offered through Accord, its intermediary arm. It will give borrowers a decision in principle instantly online that only leaves a “soft footprint” on your credit report, so it won’t affect your credit rating.
Skipton has an affordability calculator to show how much buyers can borrow, and also lets you get a decision in principle.
There may be an extra fee for using a mortgage broker but they can help prepare your application and check this is the best and most cost-effective and affordable option for you.
You may not need a deposit but you will still need to pass affordability checks and show evidence of your income. This typically means sending three months’ worth of bank statements and payslips to show your earnings and spending.
If applying for the Skipton deal, you will need to show evidence of 12 months of consecutive rental payments over the previous 18 months.
Once you have applied, the lender will check your credit report as well as your paperwork and may take a few weeks to consider your application.
If approved, the lender will ask you to choose when to make the monthly repayment each month and when you would like the loan to start.
First-time buyers and zero deposit mortgages
It’s more common for first-time buyers to be interested in zero deposit mortgages, since anyone who already owns a property is likely to have built up a certain amount of equity that can be used to purchase their next home. First-time buyers, by contrast, have to start from scratch.
The deals from Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society are only for first-time buyers, but other lenders may consider lending up to 100pc to other kinds of buyers – if this is what you’re looking for, it’s best to talk to a mortgage broker to find out your options.
Is a zero deposit mortgage right for you?
A no-deposit mortgage may be right for you if you are struggling to generate a big deposit and have a property you are keen to buy that is in your budget. It means you don’t have to save as much toward a deposit and can therefore get on the property ladder quicker.
But it may limit your choice of the type of property you can purchase, and the monthly repayments are likely to be higher than if you save for a bit longer and build a larger deposit.
Mr Montlake said: “These products alone will not solve the issues around home ownership, and some borrowers may not qualify given the fact that prudent lending and affordability rules are still rightly front and centre of this scheme, it is nevertheless a start.
“It shows what forward-thinking lenders can do when they have some innovative flair and a passion for their market.
“While the allure of homeownership with minimal upfront investment is strong, the path of a 99pc or 100pc mortgage requires careful navigation and sound financial advice to ensure it leads to stable and stress-free enjoyment of your new home.”
Alternatives to zero deposit mortgages
-
Guarantor mortgage: If you have a friend or family member willing to do it, they can offer up their own property as security in order for you to get a 100pc mortgage.
-
95pc mortgage: If you’d like to go for a more traditional mortgage option, a 95pc mortgage offers the largest loan available – but involves you stumping up 5pc of the deposit. You don’t necessarily have to save this money yourself – family and friends can give you money towards it – but if they want you to repay this cash then it could affect your affordability. If the money is a gift, they will have to make a declaration confirming this is the case as part of the mortgage application process.
-
Joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage: If parents are willing to be on the mortgage deeds with their child, as an example, then a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage is a way of helping to increase how much they can borrow, without putting down more money. Once again, there’s a chance this could backfire if the person who owns the property is unable to keep up with the mortgage repayments.
No-deposit mortgages FAQs
Can I get a zero deposit mortgage with a low credit score?
If you have a poor credit score, it’s unlikely you’ll be approved for a zero deposit mortgage due to the risk involved to the lender. As no-deposit mortgages require the lender to stump up the full cost of the property, they are likely to be even more risk-averse when it comes to choosing who they’ll lend to – therefore, if there’s any suggestion you cannot afford the repayments, or you have a history of defaulting, prospective lenders may not want to take the chance on you.
Is it better to have a deposit than a 100pc mortgage?
In terms of securing cheaper mortgage rates and being more protected from negative equity, it’s better to have a deposit. However, if your goal is to own a property and you can afford the repayments, then a 100pc mortgage could get you on the property ladder sooner, and then you can start building up the equity you own.
Which providers offer a zero deposit mortgage?
Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society offer specialist low and zero-deposit mortgages.
Barclays offers its Family Springboard mortgage, which allows first-time buyers to purchase a home using savings from family or friends. Barclays lends you up to 100pc of the property value, but requires 10pc of the value to be provided by family or friends as security for five years. Interest is paid on this chunk of money – but if you fall behind on repayments or the property is repossessed then the money could be kept.
Some smaller building societies offer similar products, such as Buckinghamshire Building Society, which allows parents to use their property as equity for their child’s house purchase. It’s important to understand the terms of what happens if the first-time buyer cannot keep up with repayments, as both properties could be in danger of being repossessed.