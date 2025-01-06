What are no-deposit 100pc mortgages and are they right for you?

Young couple buying a house

No-deposit mortgages have returned to the housing market in a bid to help struggling property buyers get a home.

These products let borrowers put down a deposit worth less than 5pc of the property value, with some lenders not requiring any deposit at all. However, there are usually other trade-offs that borrowers must be aware of before signing up – such as higher interest rates.

It is the first time since the 2008 financial crisis and the days of risky self-certified deals that lenders have released home loans to cater for those with little to no deposit.

Here, Telegraph Money explains how the latest iteration of no-deposit mortgages work.

What are zero deposit mortgages?

Zero deposit mortgages allow buyers to borrow the entire value of a property, without providing any deposit.

Traditional home loans require you to put down a deposit of at least 5pc, which can be a struggle for first-time buyers, who are often faced with trying to save thousands of pounds while paying high prices for renting.

Unlike the years before the financial crisis, when lenders would provide risky mortgages worth 100pc or more, there should be more regulation and affordability checks on a borrower this time round.

Andrew Montlake, managing director at mortgage broker Coreco, said: “One of the biggest issues that prospective borrowers face today is often saving for a deposit, rather than proving affordability overall.

“In an environment where rents are sky high and the cost of living has increased substantially, putting money aside to save is a fantasy for many.

“While the concept of a no-deposit mortgage is by no means a new one, we have not seen them in the mortgage market since the heady days before the credit crunch.”

How do no-deposit mortgages work?

The latest version of no-deposit products currently on the market are from Skipton Building Society and Yorkshire Building Society.

Skipton Building Society offers a Track Record mortgage aimed exclusively at first-time buyers who are currently renting. An applicant’s record of paying rent is seen as evidence that they can afford monthly mortgage repayments.

No deposit is required to secure the mortgage. Borrowers just need a good credit score, evidence of their income and proof that they have paid rent on time for 12 months.

Alternatively, Yorkshire Building Society’s mortgage deal requires first-time buyers to put down a minimum of just £5,000. The £5,000 Deposit Mortgage provides home loans on purchases worth up to £500,000, effectively a 99pc loan.

