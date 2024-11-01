NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Occupancy and Strategic ...

Core FFO per Share: $0.84 for Q3 2024, up 3.7% from $0.81 in Q3 2023.

AFFO per Share: $0.84 for Q3 2024, up 2.4% from the previous year.

Lease Termination Fee Income: $3.9 million for Q3 2024, compared to $385,000 in Q3 2023.

Occupancy Rate: 99.3% at the end of Q3 2024.

G&A Expense: $11.2 million for Q3 2024, representing 5.1% of revenues.

Free Cash Flow: Approximately $151 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Annual Base Rent: $851 million as of September 30, 2024.

Acquisitions: $113 million invested in eight new properties at a 7.6% initial cash cap rate for Q3 2024.

Dispositions: $20 million from the sale of nine properties at a 4.4% cap rate for Q3 2024.

Net Debt to Gross Book Assets: 39.6% at the end of Q3 2024.

Net Debt to EBITDA: 5.2 times as of September 30, 2024.

Interest Coverage: 4.2 times for Q3 2024.

Weighted Average Debt Maturity: 12.3 years at the end of Q3 2024.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) has maintained a high occupancy rate of 99.3%, which is above their long-term average.

The company raised its acquisition guidance midpoint by 22% to $550 million, indicating a strong pipeline and execution capability.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) has a solid balance sheet with no outstanding balance on its $1.2 billion line of credit and $175 million in cash.

The company reported a 3.7% increase in core FFO per share compared to the previous year, reaching $0.84 per share.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) has a long weighted average debt maturity of 12.3 years, with no debt due until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Negative Points

The company is facing challenges with tenants like Frisch's and Conn's, which could lead to increased rent loss in the fourth quarter.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) has a significant portion of its rent (5.6%) on a cash basis due to tenant credit issues.

The company reported higher than usual lease termination fee income, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

There is uncertainty regarding the timing and outcome of re-leasing or selling properties from troubled tenants, which could impact future income.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) may need to assume more than the typical 100 basis points of rent loss for 2025 due to ongoing tenant issues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the transaction market and how the level of deals being sourced compares to historic norms? Also, how is the competition for deals that aren't from relationship tenants? A: Stephen Horn, CEO: The market is seeing more sellers returning, and our acquisition team is sorting through many opportunities. M&A activity has increased, leading to larger average transactions. The market remains highly competitive, with some private money entering, but it doesn't significantly affect us as they aren't targeting smaller deals like we do.

