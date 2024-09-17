The Nissan Sentra Used to Be Cool. What Is It Now?

Road & Track

The Nissan Sentra wasn't always cool, but it definitely had a moment in the sun thanks to the JDM scene at the turn of the century and the brief appearance of a fifth-gen Sentra SE-R in the 2003 movie 2 Fast 2 Furious. The same version is also featured in the original Need For Speed: Underground video game. I'm from the generation that first got behind the wheel of a virtual SE-R with a Nintendo GameCube controller in my hand.

But times have changed, and the affordable sedan segment has nearly died. Nissan is one of few automakers to still offer multiple sedans, with the Sentra positioned between the barebones Versa and the plusher Altima. Sadly, the SE-R moniker is long gone, although Nissan still offers a milder performance version in the form of the 2024 Sentra SR seen here.

The Sentra SR rides on the Nissan-Renault CMF-C/D platform, which underpins a long list of models from both manufacturers, as well as the Mitsubishi Outlander. Power is delivered to the front wheels exclusively by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four, making the meek totals of 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque—that's just 9 hp more than the 1991 Sentra SE-R made from its own 2.0-liter four. An Xtronic continuously variable transmission is standard.

The Sentra SR also benefits from some front-end dental work for 2024, showing off a toothy, open-mouthed grin and adding amenities such as a six-way power driver's seat, a sliding moonroof, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. All told, our sparkly blue metallic Sentra SR was priced at $29,215, including a $250 upcharge for the paint and the $2490 SR Premium package.

Maintaining a reasonable Taconic State Parkway pace on route to the U.S. debut of the Nissan Sentra Cup at Lime Rock Park required more ankle angle than I was expecting. The power delivery of the MR20DD four is what stands out the most about the Sentra's powertrain—and not in a good way. Peak power comes at 6400 rpm, peak torque at 4400 rpm, with bigger accelerator inputs moving the engine to its highest pitched wail. On paper, power is adequate to motivate the claimed 3084-pound curb weight, but the method of delivery is loud and crude enough to discourage all but the most determined to search for speed. Even launching hard on a dry surface, the Sentra SR doesn't find the torque to spin its front tires.

The braking hardware doesn't make up for the engine's indiscretions either. The Sentra SR is fitted with 11.0-inch vented discs in the front and 10.2-inch vented discs at the rear, the latter representing an upgrade over the 9.0-inch rear drums the entry-level Sentra S ships with. Stopping power felt fine for everyday driving, but the lack of biting strength from the pedal gives the impression that the system is underpowered for harder stops.

Yet in proof that Nissan's chassis engineers are good at making a little go a long way, the Sentra SR's relatively basic suspension, with struts up front and a simple multilink at the back, actually shines bright. Driven over everything from a slogging New York City commute to Connecticut country lanes and forested gravel service roads, some of the spirit of the sporty Sentras that came before this one returned.

While the steering is overboosted and turn-in is leisurely, the SR's 215-mm section tires and reasonably light curb weight give it keen, precise reactions. On tight, technical roads with undulations and lots of turns, it handles with tidy precision, but it is also stable enough to carry speed into a sweeping interstate corner. Better yet, a spirited drive down a gravel road revealed a rambunctious personality, eager to find traction on loose surfaces and to politely swing the rear end around on a lifted throttle.

That nod to the Nissan Sentra SE-R's rally pedigree was almost joyous enough to make me forget the mundane experience that is the Sentra SR's interior. The black leatherette seats are reasonably comfortable but unsupportive, surrounded by padded black trim and turbine-style vents. Usability is helped as volume and climate control buttons are still physical rather than digitally rendered, but the eight-inch touchscreen does support CarPlay and Android Auto. The Sentra SR's cabin feels entirely adequate for the car's $25,410 starting price, but it's not the most comfortable place to spend hours at a time.

The Sentra ethos is now one of sensibleness rather than playfulness, aimed at those who want to keep mpg up and costs down. But it is good to see that the company's muscle memory of how to build a good front-wheel-drive sedan isn't gone. To become good it would need a better and less raucous engine and the option of a manual transmission. This is offered in Canada and Mexico, but sadly not here. Given the rapid extinction moving through the low-cost sedan segment, it is not clear how long for this world the Sentra nameplate is. It is entirely possible the next story you read about it will be an obituary. But even at this point, far from the coolness of earlier generations, it remains a car that delivers a satisfying combination of value and driving pleasure, despite the compulsory CVT.

