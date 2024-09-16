Nissan Files 'Z Warrior' Trademark, Hinting at Off-Road Trim

Nissan

Once confined to the fringes of the automotive world, the "safari" craze — off-road variants of sports cars, sedans and other on-road vehicles — has hit the masses, as brands like Porsche and Lamborghini build out factory-spec versions of what were previously tuner dreams. And it appears that Nissan's Z may be next in line, as intellectual property filings in Australia have revealed an official trademark for a "Z Warrior" model.

That might not mean much to us stateside, but the Warrior trim is a rugged, off-road specific level available in the Australian market. And, thanks to trademark filings discovered by Australia's Carsales.com.au and brought to greater attention by Motor1, it seems possible that a lifted, all-terrain-tired, Safari-style version of Nissan's legendary rear-wheel-drive sports car could be on the way.



This trademark filing coincides with statements from Nissan Australia executives that support expanding the Warrior brand, as well. "We are in discussion... about future product and what we can do going forward,"Andrew Humberstone, Vice President & Managing Director of Nissan's Oceania Region, said in an interview with CarSales earlier this year. "We have a portfolio of products we are looking at and obviously really focusing on what our Australian customers want and what models we think we can expand the Warrior brand into."

The Warrior sub-brand is Nissan Australia's homegrown off-road optimization program, conducted in partnership with local engineering consulting firm Premcar. As of 2024, the Warrior name is used only on the Navara pickup truck and Patrol SUV, but reports from Down Under suggest Nissan and Premcar are planning to continue the arrangement into future generations of those vehicles, and possibly even to other sport-utilities in Nissan's portfolio. So why not also throw the Z into the mix?



Better yet, the Japanese automaker already has a blueprint for this kind of build. Glance back at SEMA 2023 and you'll see that Nissan had created a safari-style Z of its own (pictured above and below), complete with custom, 2-inch lift KW Safari suspension and Tommy Pike Customs front bumper guard and skid plate. Other key upgrades included a fully adjustable front end, bigger brakes from Tommy Pike, and a 400-plus-hp AMS-tuned VR30DDTT engine. All told, the SEMA build looked ready to hit a stage rally straight from the Las Vegas Convention Center floor.

Before you get too excited, however, remember that the trademark filing could simply be Nissan protecting its own intellectual property, not the beginning of a resurgent rally career. Additionally, none of the Warrior models have previously made their way to the Americas, so there's no guarantee a Z Warrior would reach U.S. shores. Even so, if only for our friends down under, we hope that Nissan is seriously considering what would be one of its most exciting models in years.

