Nippon Steel to sell Calvert JV to ArcelorMittal if U.S. Steel deal completed

Reuters Videos

STORY: Former U.S. President Barack Obama made a passionate case against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Thursday.He was headlining a rally in a state that may be key for Democrat Kamala Harris to win the White House– while she spent the day campaigning in Nevada and Arizona. Obama hit back at claims made by Trump that Biden and Harris withheld aid to Republican areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene.“Just made this stuff up. Everybody knew it wasn't true." "When did that become OK?" Obama remains popular with the party base, and this was the first of several events he plans to do in states seen as crucial to victory in the coming weeks.They're aimed in part at spurring young people to show up for the Nov. 5 election.September data from Tufts University showed voter registration among young people in 34 states is down compared with four years ago.Harris' campaign has also been struggling with men in the polls, and Obama zeroed in on male voters drawn to Trump who may see bullying as a sign of strength."And I am here to tell you, that is not what real strength looks like. It never has been. Real strength is about working hard, and carrying a heavy load without complaining. Real strength is about taking responsibility for your actions, and telling the truth, even when it's inconvenient. Real strength is about helping people who need it, and standing up for those who can't always stand up for themselves." The Trump campaign dismissed Obama's remarks and influence, with a Trump campaign spokesperson saying "If anyone cared about what Obama says, Hillary Clinton would've been president." :: FileObama has tried to act as a campaign closer before for Democrats in 2016 and 2020. According to an aide, Obama has so far helped raise $80 million for the 2024 presidential campaign.Meanwhile Trump was in Detroit on Thursday, where he made a speech to the Detroit Economic Club in a push to appeal to autoworkers– promising tax breaks on car loans and a ban on Chinese vehicles entering the US. Polls show Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are locked in a tight race just weeks ahead of election day, with the outcome expected to be decided by slim margins in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.