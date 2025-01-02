Nio (NIO), Constellation (CEG) Advance Despite the Market’s Retreat

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) and electricity generator Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) are defying the sudden, downward trend of stocks this afternoon. Both names are advancing about 5%.

Nio is climbing after the automaker reported that it had delivered 31,138 vehicles in December, representing a new all-time record. The firm's deliveries rose an impressive 73% versus December 2023. For all of Q4, the company handed over 72,689 vehicles, setting a new quarterly record. Nio's Q4 deliveries jumped 45% compared with Q4 of 2023.

In November, Nio disclosed that it intends to begin selling EVs in the U.S. Despite America's 100% tariff on imported Chinese EVs, Nio is planning to export such vehicles to the U.S. The automaker intends to eventually sell its vehicles in "25 countries and regions."

Meanwhile. Constellation announced that it had obtained contracts worth a total of over $1 billion from the federal government. Under the deals, the company will " supply power to more than 13 government agencies," it reported. Additionally, it will seek to save energy at five facilities owned by Washington.

In conjunction with the agreement, Constellation will supply nuclear energy to the U.S. government during a ten-year period. Also importantly, the company noted that the deal would enable it to invest significant funds in expanding its output of nuclear energy.

