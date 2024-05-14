Nine in 10 holiday let owners to raise prices ahead of tax raid

Second homeowners with property in the Cotswolds bring in an average annual revenue of £28,500 - Martyn Ferry/Moment Open

Nine in 10 holiday let owners say they will increase the price of bookings ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s £300m tax raid on second homes.

From April next year, holiday homeowners in England will no longer be able to offset their mortgage interest payments from profits and will lose generous tax perks on capital gains.

Higher rate taxpayers face the prospect of paying 24pc tax on profits from a sale rather than the 10pc they currently benefit from via Business Asset Disposal Relief.

The average annual income for a three-bed holiday let is £24,500 and £16,300 for a one-bed property, according to letting platform Sykes Holiday Cottages, but profits are due to take a hit thanks to the Chancellor’s tax overhaul.

Calculations by wealth planning firm Quilter show that holiday homeowners could be £3,000 a year worse off. The figures are based on a property purchase price of £350,000, with an annual mortgage rate of 4.5pc and £20,000 rental income.

In a bid to soften the impact of the greater tax burden, 87pc are planning to increase the cost of bookings, according to a survey of 500 holiday let owners.

Andy Fenner, chief executive of the Short Term Accommodation Association trade body, said increases are inevitable.

“We’re going to see price rises across the sector,” he said.

“Holiday let owners are small businesses and they aren’t raising prices to make money – they’re having to do it to stay afloat.

“It’s a constant onslaught at the moment and our members are struggling. They aren’t multinational hotel chains, so the cost of living crisis and the raft of changes coming into force hurt them.

“People don’t want to put prices up, but they are having to.”

Sykes has found that due to the upcoming tax changes, three-quarters of holiday let owners are planning to keep property improvements to a minimum, while 60pc are considering registering as a limited company as they look for other avenues to keep mortgage interest support.

Matt Jeffery, of tax advisory firm Zeal, said owners worried by the looming changes have time to make adjustments before April.

“The delay in the new rules coming into force gives owners time to ensure they have claimed all tax reliefs available and consider any options to structure their business tax efficiently,” he said.

The Treasury is hopeful that by abolishing the “Furnished Holiday Lettings” regime (FHL), more second homeowners will sell up and free up space for “those looking to get on the housing ladder for the first time”.

Mr Hunt said the FHL perks – utilised by about 127,000 properties in the UK – are causing a “distortion” in the housing market and depriving local people of affordable homes.

Yet, according to Sykes, 86pc of holiday let owners are not considering exiting the market despite the looming tax changes. It said half of owners are even contemplating buying another holiday let in the future.

Mr Fenner said the sector has “shown incredible resilience”, while Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes, said “it is clear that holiday letting remains a rewarding long-term business model”.

Research by the letting platform has found that the Cotswolds is the region where holiday let owners earn the biggest revenue.

The rolling hills and quaint villages of the central south west bring in an average annual revenue of £28,500.

Northumberland has seen a boom in interest for places to stay - Marc Guitard/Moment RF

It tops the list, ahead of last year’s winner Cumbria (£28,200), followed by Dorset (£27,000) and Cornwall (£26,500).

The report shows there has been a boom in interest for places to stay in Northumberland, with holiday homeowners in the village of Seahouses recording a 36pc rise in income year-on-year.

Sykes claims that staycation holiday bookings across the UK have continued to rise in the past year, growing by 8pc.

Changes to tax aren’t the only reforms on the agenda for those in the holiday let sector. From this summer, homeowners in England will be subject to planning permission if they let out their main and sole property for more than 90 nights a year, bringing them in line with Greater London rules.

The reforms mean that local councils will be able to force homeowners in tourist hotspots to apply for planning permission to rent out their properties as short-term lets.

A new mandatory national register will also be created to keep track of the number of short-term lets across England and how they are distributed.