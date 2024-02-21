Advertisement
Nikola CEO Girsky appointed as acting chief financial officer

Reuters
·1 min read
Press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show

(Reuters) - Nikola appointed its Chief Executive Stephen Girsky as the electric-truck maker's acting chief financial officer on Feb. 14, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

This comes after the former Chief Financial Officer Anastasiya Pasterick resigned in November, less than a year after taking up the role.

The U.S. electric truck maker named Girsky, a former General Motors executive, as its fourth CEO in as many years last year.

Girsky, has served as president and chief executive officer of the company since August 2023 and has been a member of its board from January 2018.

Girsky will not receive any additional compensation for the interim role, and no changes will be made to his employment agreement related to the additional responsibility, Nikola said in a filing.

Nikola is set to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)