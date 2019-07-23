Zion Williamson snags the richest annual rookie shoe deal in NBA history

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has signed a multiyear shoe deal with Nike (NKE)–owned Jordan brand. And Nike may have just secured its status as the top brand in the NBA for another generation.

ESPN'S Adrian Wojnarowski reports that deal is set for five years and is the richest rookie shoe deal in NBA history on an annual basis. That is no small feat. Yearly Zion's deal is more lucrative than the $90 million rookie deal LeBron James got from the swoosh brand back in 2003.

Typically, the sneaker a player chooses to endorse isn’t met with much fanfare. But in this case, it’s different. Last February, the then–Duke University star's left Nike PG 2.5 sneaker exploded during a nationally televised game against the University of North Carolina.

After "Shoegate," the questions began — which company would Zion sign with? Before the incident, Nike seemed like a foregone conclusion. After all, the swoosh brand is the official uniform supplier of Duke, and Williamson was already comfortable playing in them.

Robin Roberts interviews basketball player Zion Williamson, who is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, on "Good Morning America," airing Wednesday, June 19, 2019 on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) ZION WILLIAMSON More

But having your shoe explode on national TV is enough to make anyone explore his options. Some experts thought Williamson would go with the brand that paid him the most — even if that ended up being a little-known Chinese brand like Li-Ning, Peak, or Anta.

With the Jordan brand owned by Nike, Nike ended up getting its man anyway — and it’s a big win for Nike.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up on the court before a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) More

John Kernan, managing director of retail and consumer brands at Cowen Equity Research, thinks Williamson made the right move."He made a wise decision. Nike can take his brand to the next level!”

Williamson seems up to the challenge of playing in the same brand of shoes worn by arguably the greatest NBA player ever.

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball in during a game against the New York Knicks at NBA Summer League on July 05, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) More

“Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey," Williamson said.