NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard NIKE (NYSE:NKE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on NIKE's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NIKE is:

35% = US$4.9b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.35 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NIKE's Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

To begin with, NIKE has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.6% net income growth seen by NIKE over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared NIKE's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 22% in the same period.

NYSE:NKE Past Earnings Growth January 4th 2025

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is NIKE fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is NIKE Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NIKE has a three-year median payout ratio of 39%, which implies that it retains the remaining 61% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

