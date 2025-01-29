Fortune
Nike is broken. Can Elliott Hill fix it?
Devin Gordon
In the summer of 1990, Nike threw itself a rager of a party to celebrate the opening of its now-iconic campus in Beaverton, Ore. On the banks of a glittering pond at the heart of the campus, cofounder Phil Knight, the Shoe Dog himself, hosted the sneaker and apparel company’s biggest partners in retail, wholesale, and manufacturing, its superstar athlete endorsers, and the company’s top executives. The distinguished guest list very much did not include a 26-year-old third-year sales associate named Elliott Hill.

In his short time at the company, though, Hill had already turned a few heads. After a Nike exec came to speak to his sports marketing program at Ohio University, Hill had cajoled his way into what he thought was a job at the company’s Memphis facility; it turned out to be a six-month internship. (He didn’t tell his mom.) He busted his butt, moved boxes, filled out forms, did whatever needed doing. When his six months were up, he was offered a sales job and inherited 168 apparel accounts across north Texas and Oklahoma.

Over the next two years Hill put 120,000 miles on a Chrysler minivan, carting clothing racks in and out of the back entrance of every dry goods store in the Panhandle. Selling Lycra in Texas in the late 1980s was a much tougher pitch than selling the latest Nike Air Force 1s, and far less lucrative. Still, one particular Michael Jordan tracksuit line paid off most of Hill’s college loans.

Everyone took an instant liking to Hill. He was affable and passionate and he treated every client the same, whether it was Joe Bob Wright at DuPree Sports in Stillwater or Ralph Parks, the CEO of FootAction, a 16-store city-based chain. (Both remain friends of Hill’s to this day. Parks still sends him a prayerful text every morning.) Back then, Hill dressed head to toe in Nike, even though salesmen had to pay for their own product samples. It was the start of what he calls an “irrational love” for the brand. After two years on the road, he got the big call-up: Beaverton. It was just an entry-level job in team sales, but still, he was headed for the mother ship.

The grand opening party was scheduled for shortly after Hill arrived, and invite or not, he wasn’t missing it. Many things about the Nike campus have changed in the decades since that night. A large swath of land on the far side of the pond is now Nike campus too. Back in 1990, though, it was just a thick patch of woods—and the entire campus had only one security guard. Hill and a few of his junior-level Nike pals hatched a plan: They snuck through the woods with beach chairs and a case of beer and settled in at the water’s edge for their own little soiree, with a perfect view of the festivities.

