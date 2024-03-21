Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates as discounts draw demand

FILE PHOTO: Nike shoes are seen displayed at a sporting goods store in New York

(Reuters) - Nike beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as deep discounts on its athletic apparel and sneakers during the holiday season helped it reel in shoppers.

Shares of the world's largest sportswear maker, which had fallen 7.2% in 2023, were up nearly 3% in extended trading.

The company's efforts to boost demand by offering more promotions on its Jordan shoes and launching new styles such as LeBron 21 and Ultrafly to compete with upstart brands such as On and Hoka also helped pull in sales after seeing demand falter in recent quarters.

The company reported a 3% jump in its largest market, North America, where its wholesale business has been suffering as retailers cut back orders. Some of Nike's major wholesale partners have flagged sluggish demand from customers still grappling with inflation and higher interest rates.

The world's largest sportswear maker said revenue rose to $12.43 billion for the third quarter from $12.39 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $12.28 billion, according to LSEG data.

