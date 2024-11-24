Nigeria turns to natural gas as transport prices soar after petrol subsidies were removed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — When Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu ended the costly subsidies that made petrol affordable for many in Africa's most populous country, Ahmed Halilu knew his e-hailing cab business in the capital, Abuja, was about to run into huge losses.

Transportation costs skyrocketed as the price of petrol more than tripled in the months that followed last year's decision, resulting in the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. That meant a massive drop in the number of Halilu's passengers and ultimately in his earnings.

In what they said would eventually lower transportation costs by almost 50%, Nigerian authorities in August introduced a compressed natural gas (CNG) initiative to tap its huge gas reserves — Africa’s largest — and roll out CNG buses while switching petrol-powered vehicles to use it.

More than 100,000 vehicles have been adapted to run on CNG or with the hybrid option of CNG and petrol, and at least $200 million has been invested by the government under the initiative, according to its director, Michael Oluwagbemi.

The government aims to convert 1 million of Nigeria's over 11 million vehicles in the next three years, but analysts say the process has been slow, pointing to poor implementation and limited infrastructure.

Although Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers, it depends on imported refined petroleum products because its refineries are struggling, with production at its lowest in decades amid massive oil theft.

Together with other reforms introduced by Tinubu after coming to power in May last year, the removal of subsidies was supposed to save the government money and shore up dwindling foreign investments.

However, it has affected the price of just about everything, and soaring transportation costs force people to abandon their vehicles and walk to work.

Switching over to gas is hard. In addition to the lack of an adequate network of CNG conversion and filling stations — available in 13 of Nigeria's 36 states — the success of the government's initiative also has been limited by low public awareness.

That has left room for misinformation and hesitancy among drivers.

“People are not keen about it because of a lack of orientation," Halilu said. He converted his vehicle and now saves $240 monthly on petrol costs in his e-hailing business.

Some drivers have expressed fear that their cars could explode with the CNG conversion — claims that regulatory agencies have said are untrue unless the equipment is installed inappropriately. In southern Edo state, authorities found that a CNG-powered vehicle that exploded had been worked on by an unaccredited vendor.

