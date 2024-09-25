Nice Ltd. (NICE): Is This Cheap Technology Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 7 Cheap Technology Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) stands against the other cheap technology stocks.

Are Tech Stocks an Opportunity?

Before the Fed announced its September cut, analysts everywhere had clashing opinions with some supporting the 25 basis-point rate cut, and others supporting a massive 50. Even after the decision was announced, all of these analysts maintained their previous positions and continued supporting or opposing the 50 basis-point rate cut. A general advice to investors has been to remain calm and look for opportunities in stocks that could benefit from a lower interest rate environment.

Following the new interest rate announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed reporters, affirming the Fed's commitment to timely monetary policy adjustments. He clarified that the decision to cut rates was based on economic data and emphasized patience in navigating the current economic landscape characterized by high inflation and low unemployment. We covered this earlier in our 10 Worst Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks To Buy According to Financial Media article, here's an excerpt from it:

“In response to a question about whether the rate cut was influenced by recent employment data or the high nominal level of the federal funds rate, he clarified that their policy position was established in July 2023, a period characterized by high inflation and low unemployment. He highlighted their patience in reducing the policy rate, noting that other central banks had already implemented multiple cuts while the Fed had refrained from such actions until now. This patience has reportedly paid off, as there is now greater confidence that inflation is trending sustainably toward the 2% target. Powell indicated that the recent rate cut should not be interpreted as a new pace for future adjustments but rather as part of a recalibration of policy toward a more neutral level. He referred to the Summary of Economic Projections (S.E.P.) as a guide for understanding potential future cuts, emphasizing that economic developments could lead to adjustments in either direction.”

On September 23, RaeAnn Mitrione, Investment Management Partner at Callan Family Office, appeared in an interview on CNBC and highlighted significant market developments following the Fed's unexpectedly larger-than-anticipated rate cut last week. This reduction has led to a notable outperformance of the tech sector compared to cyclical and industrial stocks, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Mitrione emphasized that the market is reacting favorably to lower interest rates, particularly benefiting the tech sector. She noted that this trend of broadening out in the market was evident even before the rate cut, with small-cap stocks performing well alongside cyclical sectors. The ongoing theme of AI is expected to continue driving growth within tech for the foreseeable future.

Pointing at a chart, Mitrione remarked that it is unusual to see rate cuts while markets are at record highs, raising questions about potential volatility ahead. Historically, even when rate cuts occur near market peaks, stocks often continue to rise. Much of this positive sentiment has been priced in due to prior indications of the rate cut. She explained that the economy remains strong, and the rate cut serves as a preventive measure rather than a reaction to economic weakness. This supportive environment could enhance consumer confidence and spending, further improving market performance.

As the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report is coming up on Friday, Mitrione discussed its significance as it informs the Fed's inflation assessments. While there is a general understanding of the Fed's direction based on recent economic projections, the focus has shifted more toward employment data. She anticipates that barring any unexpected figures from the PCE report, markets should continue their upward trajectory as rate cuts are likely to persist.

She also shared insights from her research since July 10th, focusing on small-cap stocks, value versus growth dynamics, and their implications for future performance. She observed that expectations regarding these sectors have largely been factored into current prices. Notably, since July 10th, there has been a 10% divergence between growth and value indexes; while growth has slightly declined, value stocks have risen by nearly 8%, with small caps seeing a 10% increase. With interest rates decreasing, small-cap companies are positioned to benefit significantly due to their higher levels of debt and greater exposure to floating rates compared to large-cap firms.

Overall, her analysis underscores a cautiously optimistic outlook for the markets as they navigate through these developments, particularly with tech stocks continuing to lead in performance amidst changing economic conditions. In that context, we're bringing you a list of the 7 cheap technology stocks to buy right now.

Methodology

We used the Finviz stock screener to compile a list of 20 tech stocks with a forward P/E ratio under 20. We then selected the 7 cheapest stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds, and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their average upside potential.

Note: The data is sourced as of September 20, 2024.

A data scientist sitting in front of a monitor to review the performance of AI-driven digital business solutions.

Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Forward Price-to-Earnings Ratio: 13.28

Average Upside Potential: 60.71%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) specializes in customer relations management software, AI, and digital and workforce engagement management. It's a global leader in customer experience solutions, providing a comprehensive suite of software and technology solutions that help companies improve customer interactions, optimize operations, and drive growth.

The company primarily focuses on Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. In Customer Engagement, it offers solutions to enhance customer experience through advanced analytics, AI, and automation, serving industries like telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and retail. In Financial Crime and Compliance, it provides tools to detect and prevent financial crimes. The company is a leader in both areas, present in 150+ countries.

It recorded 14.33% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of 2024, making $664.40 million in total revenue. The earnings per share at the time were $2.64. The cloud segment accounted for 71% of total revenue, growing 27% year-over-year.

Bookings for autopilot and copilot together soared 134%. The number of deals greater than $1 million ACV that included AI jumped 100% year-over-year due to the AI deals signed in Q2 (five eight-digit ACV deals).

Its CXone platform is a leading solution in the customer engagement industry, offering a comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions that improve employee performance and provide personalized customer experiences. With its ability to handle 100 million customer interactions per month, CXone's scale and data advantage creates a significant barrier to entry for competitors.

It signed several significant deals, replacing incumbents with CXone. Key factors included functional AI advantages and the platform's comprehensive AI portfolio. Customers appreciated CXone's AI capabilities, data repository, and seamless architecture.

With an estimated 80% of the customer experience market yet to migrate to the cloud, Nice Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:NICE) growth potential makes it an attractive investment option.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Among the wide variety of Information Technology companies, we prefer critical system providers, specialized component designers, systems that improve productivity or efficiency for their clients, and others that closely tie to increasing shares of corporate IT budgets. We witnessed shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) slide by -34%. A cloud-based contact center software and compliance systems provider, NICE reported better-than-expected results. While earnings guidance was increased, projections for revenues were maintained. The market’s reaction seemed tied to overall weakness among software companies and NICE’s announcement that its CEO for the past decade plans to step down at the end of 2024. We see NICE benefiting from continued adoption of its new services, including AI-enabled ones, though want more information on the future CEO before rebuilding the position.”

Overall NICE ranks 3rd on our list of the cheap technology stocks to buy right now.

Disclosure: None.