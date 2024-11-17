NHRA Finals Halted Due to Small Plane Crash at Pomona Dragstrip

MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images - Getty Images

As the championship leaders, Justin Ashley and Antron Brown, prepared for their first-round race in the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona Dragstrip, all track action came to a halt when a small airplane crashed on the property, crushing multiple cars and hitting a motorhome.

The L.A. County Fire Department has confirmed that three passengers from the plane have been transported to an area hospital.

NHRA has released a statement about the crash and the extended hold.

"We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett Field Airport on Sunday. Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident. More information will be released as it becomes available."

All cars have been towed back to the pits as the cleanup begins. The event is under an extended hold as the crash is investigated.

The NHRA looks to get top fuel action restarted by 1:00 PM local time as clean-up continues.

This story will be updated as new information is provided.

