The NFL Stadiums That Are Worst for Your Wallet

Are you ready for some football? Are you ready for your savings to get sacked?

The cost to attend an NFL game has gone up astronomically over the last decade. Ticket prices alone jumped nearly 40% across all the NFL stadiums -- the good ones and the bad ones -- from 2008 to 2018, according to data from Team Marketing Report.

Today, you'll spend close to $200 per person to see a game at the priciest pro football meccas, say researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. Their fan cost calculations factor in ticket prices, parking and what you pay for one beer plus one hot dog.

Get ready to cry foul. Click through our countdown of the 16 most expensive NFL stadiums for fans, using numbers from UC Berkeley's School of Information.

Average fan cost: $132

The Fins have been trying to give themselves a complete overhaul, which has included an extensive renovation of their home field, Hard Rock Stadium. They've apparently done something right, because attendance averaged over 100% last season.

The Dolphins are just barely in the top half of the league when it comes to costs. The typical ticket price at Hard Rock Stadium is $98.25, which is above the average of $92.98 for all 32 NFL teams.

Hot dog and beer prices here are closer to average. Still, one Yelp user had this to say about the concessions: “I bought two beers and two sandwiches [for] $45 with no napkins. Afterwards, I bought two frozen drinks [for] $36 and still no napkins. Really!”

Average fan cost: $140.48

Thanks to the Texans' high-tech domed stadium and a roster that includes one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL (Deshaun Watson), Houston has a competitive team that's looking to impress.

The Texans' ticket prices are slightly above average for the NFL; the typical parking cost ($35) is relatively high; but the average hot-dog-and-a-beer cost ($10.75) is at the low end.

If you're a season ticket holder with the Texans, you can save up to 15% on concession pricing around the stadium — which is great for your wallet, but not so great for your waistline.

Average fan cost: $140.75

With superstar quarterback Drew Brees as the face of their franchise, the Saints have been a force on the field and have regularly sold out the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The cost of attending a Saints game is just slightly higher than what Houston Texans fans are paying. The teams' ticket and parking costs are similar, but concessions are a little more expensive in New Orleans.

If you want to splurge a little, the Saints offer a club room that doesn't cost quite as much as a box and gives you executive-chef-prepared food and a great list of drinks to enjoy before, during and after the game.

13. CenturyLink Field, Seattle Seahawks

Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

CenturyLink Field, south of downtown Seattle.

Average fan cost: $146.20

CenturyLink Field is known for its high-decibel fans, who have set Guinness World Records for noise. Sure, they're cheering on the Seahawks — but maybe the cost of going to a game makes them want to scream, too?

At $88.20, the Seahawks' average ticket price is at the median for the NFL, and a hot dog and a beer costs $8 — second lowest in the league. But stadium parking is pricey, at $50. Not horrid for Microsoft and Boeing executives, but not cheap either.

For a unique experience, look for Toyota Fan Deck seats that offer padded seating, access to the terrace and barbecue, and exclusive drink and food vendors, and all at just above the average ticket price.

12. MetLife Stadium, New York Jets

gargudojr / Wikimedia Commons

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Average fan cost: $146.54

The Jets share their East Rutherford, New Jersey, home with the New York Giants. Both teams make this list, but the Jets don't body-slam your wallet quite as hard.

Jets fans pay an average $25 for parking and $11 to get a hot dog and a brew, but tickets cost an average $110.54. Is a Jets ticket worth $22 more than what Seahawks fans pay? Probably not, but at least you get to yell out "J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!"

From $146 per person, fans can enjoy a pregame tailgate hospitality offer that includes food and drinks and a seat to the game. Not too shabby if you're looking for a full-day experience.

11. Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers

Cynthia Closkey / Wikimedia Commons

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Average fan cost: $146.81

The Steelers have been enjoying some of their best football in decades — and they've also quickly become one of the more expensive places to watch a football game.

You pay an average $93.56 for a ticket at Heinz Field, parking comes in at $40, and a beer and a hot dog are $13.25. Good thing the yellow, iconic "Terrible Towels" that Steelers fans wave is free during big games.

Food options at Heinz include the Club 33 Pub, which has excellent roast beef sandwiches that are freshly carved throughout the game.

10. Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles

Ron Rering / Wikimedia Commons

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Average fan cost: $147.15

Fly, Eagles, fly! Lincoln Financial Field, the home to Philadelphia football, is worth the trip to the City of Brotherly Love, but make sure to wear neutral or green, as Eagles fans have been known to be a little less than welcoming to opposition fans.

Attending a game in Philly does not come cheap. The average ticket costs $98.65, parking is $35, and a hot dog and a beer will run you $13.50

The best part of Lincoln Financial Field for some fans is the food. If you are vegetarian, you'll want to check out the spinach taglio pizza that's loaded with spinach, eggplant and Calabrian chili peppers.

9. Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers

Lordmontu / Wikimedia Commons

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Average fan cost: $148.47

Known as the "frozen tundra," Lambeau Field has been home to the Packers since 1957, but the place keeps evolving to meet the needs of Cheeseheads. Lambeau has undergone nine expansions and two full renovations since its opening.

Going to a Packers game is something you want to try at least once, but be prepared for a high-priced experience. Tickets cost $94.47, on average; parking is a steep $40; and you'll pay $14 for your dog and suds.

Once in Lambeau, makes sure to grab a "Pack 'n Cheese." It's macaroni and cheese that can be ordered jalapeño popper style or buffalo chicken style; both are loaded with Wisconsin cheddar and offer warm comfort on cold days.

8. Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver Broncos

thelastcanadian / Wikimedia Commons

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver.

Average fan cost: $155.75

The Broncos have won 64% of their games over the last five years, and fans have responded by pushing attendance past 100%.

Given the demand for seats, it shouldn't surprise anyone that it may take a little bit of saving up if you want to see the Mile Highers in action at home.

The game day cost for the typical Denver fan breaks down this way: $114 for a ticket, $30 for your parking, and $11.75 for the concession items.

7. M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens

United States Department of Defense / Wikimedia Commons

MT&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore.

Average fan cost: $163.61

With almost a sell-out every game and one of the noisiest fan bases in the league, the Ravens have made M&T Bank Stadium a great place to watch a game.

But, to borrow from Edgar Allan Poe's raven (which gave the team its name), you may say "Nevermore" if you experience the M&T prices. They include $112.11 for the average ticket, $40.00 for parking and $11.50 for a hot dog and a beer.

Still, the Ravens have lowered the costs for some concessions by an average of 33%. This means a family of four can enjoy four hot dogs, two fries and four bottles of water for $30, which by NFL stadium standards is impressive.

6. MetLife Stadium, New York Giants

Anthony Quintano / Wikimedia Commons

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Average fan cost: $164.40

The other team at MetLife, the New York Giants, are a little more expensive than their cousins in green, the Jets. And that's after a couple of rough seasons for the Giants, though star running back Saquon Barkley is set to return his team to greatness.

To see this exceptional young team, you'll pay an average $123.40 for your ticket, $30.00 to park, and $11 for your beer and hot dog.

Naturally, a New York stadium must offer something for foodies. A trip to MetLife would be incomplete without a taste of Chef Eric Borgia's amazing meatballs, which will blow your taste buds away.

5. Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots

Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons

Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Average fan cost: $181.98

For a team that was a laughingstock in the mid-1990s, the Patriots have genuinely defined what a dynasty is in modern sports. With Tom Brady at the helm, the Pats have won three Super Bowls, four AFC championships and five division championships in the last five years.

However, seeing such a successful team comes at a cost. The average fan will shell out around $182 for a ticket, parking, and food and drink at Gillette, and that doesn't include the gas or transit to get to this stadium located far from downtown Boston.

The food at Gillette has always been an issue: There's not much beyond lukewarm hot dogs and, if you're lucky, some coldish beer.

4. Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 49ers

Jim Bahn / Wikimedia Commons

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Average fan cost: $191.50

In a land known for ridiculous housing costs, an NFL outing can be expensive, too. But the 49ers still sell out the more than 69,000 seats at Levi's, despite their recent struggles.

The prices may not seem bad for Silicon Valley, but the cost is a little surprising coming from a team with an under .500 winning percentage over the last five years. The average ticket costs $117, a beer and a hot dog will set you back $14.50, and parking is a stiff $60.

Though it's priced higher than the typical concession food, the wagyu beef hot dog with pork chicharrones is worth the price — and the caloric overload.

3. FedExField, Washington Redskins

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock

FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Average fan cost: $192.02

It's almost surprising to see the 'Skins so high on this list, given their 39% win record over the last five years and their constant off-field issues in the media.

Ticket prices, averaging $119.52, are among the highest in the league, but at least you're sure to find a good seat at FedExField because the Redskins average just 75% attendance each week.

If you drive to the game, you'll pay almost $60 ($57.50) for parking. To help you recover from that shock, you might want to grab one of the stadium's delicious open-faced Reuben sandwiches.

2. Soldier Field, Chicago Bears

Joon Han - Wikimedia Commons

Soldier Field in Chicago.

Average fan cost: $195.15

Oh, Da Bears. Their fantastic fan base has endured five sad years as Chicago has won barely a third of their games, and the high prices are an added insult.

To see a game at Soldier Field, you'll pay an average $131.90 for your ticket, a steep $49 to park, and $14.25 for a beer and a hot dog.

Let's hope, for your sake, that you take in a game during the early weeks of the season and not in December, when wintry conditions can be brutal. A "Midway Monster Dog," topped with corned beef, might provide some warmth, no matter the weather.

1. AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys

Nicole Cordeiro - Wikimedia Commons

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Average fan cost: $199.20

The house that Jerry (Jones) built is one of the top stadiums in the world, with its fantastic sightlines and massive 80-yard scoreboard. The costs can be eye-popping, too, making the home of the Cowboys the NFL's most expensive stadium for fans in the UC Berkeley study.

The nearly $200 expense to take in a game includes an average $110.20 ticket price; $14 for one hot and one beer; and a ridiculous $75.00 for parking. The parking fee is higher than the average ticket price at eight other NFL stadiums.

AT&T's positives include some of the best Tex-Mex you'll experience at any pro sports stadium. You'll want to try something out of the ordinary, like the giant Texas torta sandwich that includes deep-fried jalapeños wrapped in bacon.

