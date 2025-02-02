Is Nextracker Inc. (NXT) One of the Best Booming Stocks to Invest in Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Booming Stocks to Invest in Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) stands against other best booming stocks to invest in now.

The U.S. stock market closed on a downbeat on Friday, January 31, as investors grappled with the announcement that President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on major trading partners would take effect the following day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 0.75%, to close at 44,544.66 and the S&P 500 shed 0.50% to close at 6,040.53, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.28% to 19,627.44. However, the day marked the end of a tumultuous January for traders with the three major averages still managing to post monthly gains. The S&P 500 rose 2.7%, the Nasdaq advanced 1.6%, and the Dow surged 4.7%.

Economic data released on Friday also influenced market sentiment. The December data for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve, showed an increase of 0.3% from November and a 2.6% annual rate. While this yearly advance was in line with economists’ expectations, it marked an acceleration from the prior month’s annual rate of 2.4% and raised concerns that inflation remains sticky.

Tom Hainlin, a senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management Group, noted that the market’s initial reaction to the tariff news was to sell, much like the reaction to the DeepSeek AI developments earlier in the week. Trump will be imposing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% duty on China. However, Hainlin explained that there are no details about tariffs, whether they are temporary or permanent, or what the potential responses from Canada, Mexico, or China might be.

In an interview with CNBC on January 22, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO at JPMorgan Chase, discussed a range of economic and political issues, including market conditions, the impact of a strong dollar, and the broader economic policies of the United States. Dimon began by addressing that the current state of the U.S. stock market is elevated and stocks trading at a historic price-to-earnings ratio. Dimon believes that the stock prices must be justified by strong growth and there is a need for good outcomes to sustain these levels.

Dimon suggested that the strength of the dollar is an outcome of broader economic factors and that a strong dollar can have its benefits but it can also have negative effects, especially for international companies dealing with tariffs and trade tensions. However, Dimon downplayed the significance of the strong dollar, stating that it is less important than many people think and that the most crucial factor remains economic growth.

