NextPlat Insider Ups Holding By 22% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in NextPlat Corp's (NASDAQ:NXPL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NextPlat

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider John Miller bought US$36m worth of shares at a price of US$7,150 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. John Miller was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NXPL Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2025

Insider Ownership Of NextPlat

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that NextPlat insiders own 31% of the company, worth about US$8.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The NextPlat Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in NextPlat and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NextPlat. For example, NextPlat has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

