Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) The Best Among The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats According to Hedge Funds?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) stands against the other S&P 500 dividend aristocrats.

The appeal of dividend growth growth stocks is unmatched. For those considering investing in dividend stocks, growth typically outweighs yield due to the consistent returns they have delivered over the years. Within dividend growth strategies, the dividend aristocrats stand out. Of the approximately 6,000 stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, only 67 companies earn the title of dividend aristocrats. These companies have consistently increased their dividend payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. They are part of the broader market and are tracked by the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Companies that regularly increase their dividends typically show strong financial health and stability, indicating their consistent profitability. A report by Fortune highlighted that, although it has lagged behind its benchmark, the Dividend Aristocrat Index has surpassed nearly all US active managers over the past decade. Rupert Watts, the head of factors and dividend indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices, discussed dividend growth strategies with the global media organization. Here is what the analyst said:

“Raising your dividend for 25 plus years is no easy feat. These are high-quality companies.”

Dividend aristocrats have delivered impressive returns, surpassing other asset classes. Since the index’s inception in 2005 through September 2023, the dividend aristocrats index has provided a total return of 10.35%, outpacing the broader market’s return of 9.54% for the same period. These stocks are celebrated not only for their dividend growth and steady equity gains but also for their lower volatility. During this timeframe, dividend aristocrats exhibited a volatility level of 15.35%, compared to the market’s slightly higher 16.31%. This indicates that dividend aristocrats tend to have more stable price movements. Their consistent dividend increases over 25 years or more demonstrate their ability to reward shareholders even during tough times, such as the 2007 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

The debate between high yields and dividend growth continues. As of August 19, the High Dividend ETF, which tracks high-yielding companies in the broader market, offers a dividend yield of 4.18%. This yield would have been quite attractive to investors in the past. However, this year the ETF has only returned 4.8%, compared to the market’s 18% return. According to FactSet, investors have withdrawn over $1.1 billion from the fund, which is more than 15% of its $6 billion in assets. This indicates that investors tend to prefer dividend growth over high yields, as high yields are often seen as a sign of financial difficulties. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend aristocrat stocks according to hedge funds.

Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) The Best Among The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats According to Hedge Funds?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 73

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is an American renewable energy company, headquartered in Florida. The company mainly focuses on the generation of energy from solar and wind projects. It gains significantly from current industry trends. The US Department of Energy reports that solar and wind energy made up only 13% of the electricity generated domestically in 2022, but this share is expected to increase in the coming years. Furthermore, the overall demand for electricity in the US is also rising.

In response to these growing demands, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has consistently invested in expanding its capacity and operations. Analysts also think that the company is strategically positioned to benefit from the increasing need for renewable energy driven by technology firms. These tech companies are working to achieve their climate objectives while growing their electricity-hungry data centers. Since the start of 2024, the stock has surged by over 28%, surpassing the broader market, which gained nearly 18% during this period.

ClearBridge Investments also highlighted AI momentum in the energy sector in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE):

“AI-related momentum was a key driver of performance in the second quarter, lifting the enablers in technology as well as holdings like renewable power producer NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) that supply the increasing energy needs of data centers. Parts of the market lacking an AI connection, like our medical device holdings, underperformed despite no change to fundamentals. We have managed through several similar momentum periods over our tenure and have delivered long-term results for shareholders by staying true to an approach that emphasizes diversification across three buckets of growth companies (select, stable and cyclical) and seeks to take advantage of attractive entry points into quality growth businesses.”

On July 25, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.515 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company’s dividend growth streak currently spans over 28 years, which makes NEE one of the best dividend aristocrat stocks on our list. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.61%, as of August 19.

Of the 912 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey at the end of Q2 2024, 73 funds owned stakes in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), up from 72 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of more than $2.1 billion.

Overall NEE ranks 6th on our list of S&P 500 dividend aristocrats. While we acknowledge the potential of NEE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some deeply undervalued dividend stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a deeply undervalued dividend stock that is more promising than NEE but that trades at less than 7 times its earnings and yields nearly 10%, check out our report about the dirt cheap dividend stock.

