Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) the Best Dividend Stock of 2024?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Top 20 Dividend Stocks of 2024. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) stands against the other dividend stocks.
Macroeconomic factors have weighed on US stocks in the final days of the year, with the broader market declining by over 1% in the past week. Despite this post-Christmas slowdown, US financial markets are on the verge of closing out another exceptional year. The broader market index is projected to post a roughly 25% gain for 2024, marking the first back-to-back annual increases of more than 20% since 1997-1998. This strong performance has been supported by positive economic indicators, including resilient consumer spending and a robust labor market. Inflation, though still elevated, has shown consistent signs of moderation.
Improved economic data and easing inflation have also influenced the Federal Reserve’s policy shift this year. Anticipation of rate cuts contributed to market growth, with the central bank implementing its third rate reduction in 2024.
Dividend stocks have had a relatively weak performance this year, with the Dividend Aristocrats Index achieving a modest return of about 4%, widening the gap between its performance and that of the broader market. The index tracks the performance of companies that have raised their payouts for at least 25 consecutive years. However, investors shouldn't lose confidence in these results, as the value of dividend stocks becomes more apparent over the long term. A report by Franklin Templeton highlighted that, since 1926, dividends have accounted for nearly one-third of the total equity returns of US stocks. Additionally, from 1980 to 2019—a period marked by a sharp decline in interest rates—dividends contributed 75% to the market’s overall returns.
Investors are often drawn to dividend growth stocks because dividend payments are generally viewed as a sign of long-term commitment. Maintaining these payments demands profitability, strong returns, and consistent cash flow generation, making them a valuable indicator of a company’s quality. Businesses that regularly raise their dividends showcase their ability to consistently generate profits, which can also signal greater resilience during economic or market downturns. According to research, companies within the broader market that pay dividends have historically been more profitable compared to those that do not.
Reflecting investors' preference for dividend stocks, many US companies are increasing their payouts and implementing dividend policies. As of September 30, 2024, around 80% of companies in the Index paid dividends, a figure consistent with a decade ago. Notably, 24% of these dividend-paying companies now belong to the technology sector, a significant rise from 13% ten years earlier, as reported by Franklin Templeton. Other innovative industries, such as healthcare and industrials, have also seen growth in dividend payers.
This broader adoption of dividends has expanded the range of options for equity income investors, offering greater access to dynamic and high-growth companies. For instance, major tech companies that are market leaders have recently introduced dividends. Meanwhile, established tech giants demonstrate that dividend payments can coexist with innovation and reinvestment, proving that companies can excel at both.
Our Methodology:
For this list, we reviewed a selection of dividend stocks and identified those that have provided positive returns in 2024. From this group, we focused on companies offering yields above 2% as of December 30. We then narrowed down the list by selecting companies with the most hedge fund investments, based on Insider Monkey's Q3 2024 database. The stocks are arranged in ascending order of hedge funds having stakes in them.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
A wind turbine, its blades spinning to generate clean renewable energy.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 69
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) ranks fourth on our list of the best dividend stocks of 2024. The renewable energy company recently reported strong earnings for the third quarter of 2024, with revenue reaching $7.57 billion, marking a 5.6% year-over-year increase. It also had another successful quarter in renewable energy and storage development, adding approximately 3 gigawatts (GW) to its project backlog for the second consecutive quarter. Over the past year, the company has secured about 11 GW in new projects.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) not only has a solid foundation but also boasts one of the largest global portfolios of solar and wind power assets. This segment has benefited from the shift away from fossil fuels towards cleaner, renewable energy sources. With the long-term transition to renewable power, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth in the decades ahead. In the past 12 months, the stock has surged by over 16.5%.
Madison Investments made the following comment about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“The top contributors in the quarter were NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Oracle Corporation, Progressive Corporation, Equifax Inc., and United Healthcare. NextEra has continued to perform well given its strong position in the renewable energy space, increasing demand for power, its transmission capabilities, as well as a tailwind from lower interest rates.”
On October 18, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515 per share, maintaining the same payout as the previous quarter. The company has now extended its dividend growth streak to 28 years in 2024 and has increased its dividends at an average annual rate of more than 10.5% over the past five years. the stock supports a dividend yield of 2.87%, as of December 30.
Of the 900 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey at the end of Q3 2024, 69 funds held stakes in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), compared with 73 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is more than $2.47 billion. Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.
Overall NEE ranks 4th on our list of the best dividend stocks of 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of NEE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NEE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.