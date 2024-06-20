Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.033

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 23rd of August to $0.033. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Nexteq's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Nexteq's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 1.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.0165 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.0412. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Nexteq might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. In the last five years, Nexteq's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.2% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Our Thoughts On Nexteq's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Nexteq that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

