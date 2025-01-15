NextDecade Corporation (NEXT): Analysts Recommend This 52-Week High Stocks Now

We recently compiled a list of the 14 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) stands against the other stocks.

After two years of substantial gains to record highs, exhaustion in the US equity markets is slowly kicking in. Pullbacks in various sectors have come into play amid growing concerns about overstretched valuations. Likewise, the pullbacks have come on bond yields surging to levels not seen in two months, triggering a selloff in growth-oriented stocks.

The 10-year yield touching highs of 4.79% has once again triggered demand for bonds at the expense of stocks, given the yields on offer. Additionally, the surge in bond yields comes on stronger-than-expected jobs reports that cast doubt on further interest rate cuts. The stock market rallied to record highs last year amid expectations that the Fed will embark on an aggressive easing push that involves interest rate cuts.

A spike in inflation levels amid a resilient US job market has once again averted the prospects of the Fed aggressively cutting interest rates. Consequently, the global rise in bond yields around the globe is being driven by expectations of fewer than expected interest rate cuts.

READ ALSO: 10 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Buy for 2025 and Billionaire Israel Englander’s Top 10 Stock Picks Heading Into 2025.

“With the 10-year yield potentially getting to 5%, I think it’s going to be very hard for the equity market to really gain any meaningful traction here until there’s — at minimum — stability in interest rates,” said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial.

The sentiments echo serious concerns about stocks trading at 52-week highs after blockbuster moves last year. Given that valuations at 52-week highs often appear overstretched, there are growing concerns that some of the stocks could be the subject of significant pullbacks. Amid the concerns, Turnquist does not see the prospect of the market edging into bear territory even though the market appears to be in a correction phase.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are also bullish about the equity market's outlook and believe there is not enough reason to back away from investing. Additionally, the analysts don’t expect 2025 to be a problematic year for equity investments.

“Valuations are not a good timing signal. ... There’s no clear relationship between your starting valuation and the returns one year later,” Brett Nelson, head of tactical asset allocation for the group, said

Story Continues