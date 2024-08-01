Next raises profit outlook after quarterly sales beat expectations

Signage on the exterior of a Next clothing retail store is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Thursday raised its full year profit outlook after reporting better-than-expected second quarter sales.

With more than 800 stores in the UK and Ireland and nearly 8 million online customers, Next is often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring.

Next said full price sales in its second quarter to July 27 rose 3.2% - ahead of guidance of a fall of 0.3% and versus growth of 5.7% in the first quarter.

The group had previously flagged that it expected sales to edge lower in the second quarter because last year it benefited from particularly warm weather from late May to the end of June which boosted sales. In contrast the weather in the same period this year has generally been poor.

Next said its full price sales in the UK, online and stores combined, were only slightly ahead of expectations, up 0.4%. However, it said its overseas sales online were much better than expected, at up 21.9%.

The group said it was now forecasting a profit before tax of 980 million pounds ($1.26 billion) in its full 2024/25 year, up from guidance of 960 million previously and 6.7% ahead of the 918 million pounds made in 2023/24.

($1 = 0.7793 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)