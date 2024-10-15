The Next 911 GT Model Will Be Revealed on Friday

Porsche

Porsche announced on Tuesday that it will reveal a 911 GT model on Friday. Details are sparse, but the announcement suggests that the model could be a 992.2 generation update of the current 911 GT3.

Porsche said in a short release that the "enhanced new car" will debut in two variants at the same time. That could mean simultaneous reveals of both the GT3 and the GT3 Touring, the more road-focused variant that drops the car's massive rear wing. Porsche adds that "both have become even more emotional, offer customers even more individuality and feature innovative details." Hopefully, that indicates a welcome return of the excellent manual transmission currently offered in both the GT3 and GT3 Touring.

The 992.2 line officially debuted in May with the new GTS, notably the first-ever hybrid 911. The long-awaited, PDK-only hybrid powertrain in that car is not necessarily going to feature in the next GT3, which is typically designed around high-revving, driver-focused thrills over outright performance, efficiency, or anything else. Other updates, like the digital central tachometer, should follow from the hybrid 992.2 onto its track-focused counterpart.

The first draft of the 992-generation 911 GT3 won Road & Track's 2022 Performance Car of the Year award in a stacked field that also included a Mercedes AMG GT Black Series, a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, and the current-generation BMW M4. If the next GT3 is anything close to that car, expect a stellar rear-engined sports car.

