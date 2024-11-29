Newtopia Inc (NEWUF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Partnerships and Profitability ...

Release Date: November 27, 2024

Positive Points

Newtopia Inc (NEWUF) has formed a strategic partnership with a new supplemental insurance provider, expanding its business channel and offering its habit change platform as a fully covered benefit starting in 2025.

The company has secured key client renewals and expanded contracts with existing clients, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 10 companies, demonstrating high engagement rates and clinically significant outcomes.

Newtopia Inc (NEWUF) is actively developing partnerships with clinical discovery and health AI leaders to leverage its habit change capabilities and data set for advancing clinical trials and novel drug development.

The company has achieved significant milestones, such as the completion of a 12-month whole health coaching project, which has delivered best results to date for provider-referred participants.

Operational enhancements and cost structure improvements are paving the way towards profitability in 2025, with a focus on delivering exceptional health outcomes and securing new business opportunities.

Negative Points

Q3 2024 revenue for Newtopia Inc (NEWUF) declined to 1.0 million CAD from 2.4 million CAD in the prior year period, primarily due to the loss of a client and structural incentive changes at an existing client.

The company reported an EBITDA loss of 987,000 CAD for Q3 2024, driven by topline headwinds, compared to a gain of 21,000 CAD in the prior year.

Despite operational improvements, the company continues to face challenges in offsetting revenue declines and achieving cash flow positivity.

There is uncertainty regarding potential policy changes in the US that could impact Newtopia Inc (NEWUF)'s business, as the new government administration focuses on tackling chronic lifestyle diseases.

The company is carrying excess health coaching capacity, which may impact short-term financial performance, although it positions Newtopia Inc (NEWUF) for future opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic partnership with the new supplemental insurance provider? A: Jeff Ruby, CEO, explained that Newtopia has formed a strategic partnership with a new supplemental insurance provider, which will offer Newtopia's habit change platform as a fully covered benefit to thousands of U.S. workers starting in 2025. This partnership introduces Newtopia to a new business channel in supplemental insurance, aligning with their mission to promote whole health and well-being. The platform will serve some of the largest U.S. employers, providing personalized coaching and support to plan members at risk of metabolic disease, with no out-of-pocket costs. This partnership is expected to significantly accelerate participant acquisition and contribute to achieving profitability in 2025.

