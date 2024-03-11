News Corp and Daily Mail owner in talks over bid for Telegraph

Journalists at work in The Telegraph newsroom - Geoff Pugh

Rupert Murdoch and the owner of The Daily Mail have held talks about a potential joint takeover of The Telegraph alongside UAE-backed RedBird IMI, as opposition to its solo bid hardens.



Mr Murdoch’s News UK and DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail, have held talks with RedBird IMI about joining the bid, Bloomberg reported.

It comes amid rising political hostility to RedBird IMI’s bid, amid concerns about possible state interference. IMI, a state-owned Abu Dhabi fund, has provided 75pc of the £1.2bn used to buy The Telegraph and The Spectator from the Barclay family.

RedBird IMI, which is run by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, has insisted that the UAE will have no input on operations and vowed to put in place protections for editorial independence.



However, the deal is currently in limbo after Culture Secretary Luzy Frazer issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice preventing a merger until the Competition and Markets Authority and Ofcom had investigated.



Both Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday delivered their reports into RedBird IMI’s proposed acquisition of the Telegraph.



Ms Frazer must now decide whether to recommend an in-depth investigation, which could open the door to blocking the deal.



Pressure to do so is growing in Westminster. Over 100 MPs have written to the Prime Minister calling for the Government to block the takeover, describing it as a “dangerous Rubicon”.



Ministers are considering toughening up powers to intervene and block foreign ownership of UK newspapers. Shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire has signalled Labour will block the bid if it wins the next election and the issue is still live.



The pressure has forced RedBird IMI to consider rethinking the structure of the deal. Separately, the Telegraph reported last month that other interested parties were holding discussions about a possible onward sale of the newspaper should RedBird IMI’s bid fail.



While a restructuring of the bid to dilute the amount of UAE money and control involved would likely lessen concerns about freedom of the press, the addition of Mr Murdoch and DMGT are likely to raise fresh issues around market competition.



Mr Murdoch’s News UK owns The Times, The Sun and various other UK media assets including talkSport. DMGT owns The Daily Mail, Metro and i newspapers.



Sir Paul Marshall, the hedge fund backer of GB News, is also interested in buying the Telegraph and The Spectator but is understood to have not been involved in talks about joining the RedBird IMI bid.



Mr Zucker last week called Sir Paul “unfit to own a newspaper” after he was accused of endorsing social media posts espousing “far-right ideologies, Islamophobia, and conspiracy narratives”. The hedge fund chief has insisted he was misunderstood.



RedBirdIMI, News UK and a spokesman for Sir Paul declined to comment. DMGT was approached for comment.