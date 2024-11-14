NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 64% of the company
Key Insights
Institutions' substantial holdings in NewMarket implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price
A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership
To get a sense of who is truly in control of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 64% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of NewMarket.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NewMarket?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
NewMarket already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of NewMarket, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NewMarket. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Bruce Gottwald with 12% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 7.5% of the stock. Furthermore, CEO Thomas Gottwald is the owner of 3.8% of the company's shares.
We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of NewMarket
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of NewMarket Corporation. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$981m stake in this US$5.3b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over NewMarket. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NewMarket better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with NewMarket .
