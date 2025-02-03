It’s gutsy, at least. President Trump has warned Americans that his new tariffs on imports will cause “some pain” in the form of higher prices, swooning stock values, and economic uncertainty.

Politicians never ask voters for sacrifices these days, lest they end up ridiculed like Jimmy Carter after his 1977 plea to turn down the thermostat. So maybe Trump deserves credit for boldness. But Trump is asking for the wrong kind of sacrifice and blowing an opportunity to save his '"pain pitch" for an issue that tops all others — the gigantic national debt.

Trump foretold voter pain after announcing he would impose 25% tariffs on most imports from Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on goods from China. He then gave Mexico and Canada a one-month reprieve, pending negotiations over migration. At the same time, Trump signaled that more tariffs are coming against the European Union and certain other importers of key goods, such as pharmaceuticals.

The pain could be widespread. A slew of economists warn that tariffs on trade partners will push the cost of food, energy, and many other products higher, just as a three-year bout of painful inflation is on the verge of subsiding. Reflation would keep interest rates higher than they need to be and ding economic growth. The problem will worsen with punitive retaliatory measures, such as Canadian vows to boycott American products like wine and bourbon.

Tariffs are taxes paid by American importers, who typically pass as much of the added cost on to end purchasers as they can get away with. That’s why tariffs are inflationary. While warning of short-term pain, Trump also said, “It will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

Trump claims that tariffs on imports will bring more manufacturing to the United States, making the whole US economy more self-sufficient. He also wants more revenue from tariffs to help offset the cost of tax cuts later this year. So in Trump’s view, higher costs today will bring a more prosperous US economy tomorrow.

That’s not what most economists foresee. “This trade war is a lose-lose for the US and global economies,” Moody’s Analytics concluded in a Feb. 3 analysis. “The only question is how big a loss it will be.” Like many other forecasters, Moody’s Analytics expects Trump’s tariffs, if they remain in place, to push inflation higher and growth lower — without any sort of silver lining.

Trump dismisses all the conventional analysis on tariffs, like the true believer he claims to be. That may explain his unusual conviction on the issue and his willingness to risk moves likely to be increasingly unpopular the longer they stay in place.