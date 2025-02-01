New Trump tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China set to start Tuesday

President Donald Trump moved forward Saturday with his plans for tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ending a guessing game about how aggressively he would move to penalize America's three largest trading partners.

The tariffs — as Trump has promised since after his election win — will be 25% duties on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China over issues of fentanyl and illegal migration.

The duties on all three countries will be fully in force by Tuesday, February 4th, according to the order signed by Trump Saturday afternoon in Florida.

But duties on crucial energy imports from Canada will be lower initially at 10% on those products. The carveout was an acknowledgment of US and Canadian energy interdependence.

Trump is declaring a national economic emergency under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which will allow him to impose the duties.

President Donald Trump before boarding Air Force One on Friday as he headed to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

Canada, Mexico, and China are expected to quickly announce retaliatory measures across a range of goods.

Canada in particular is promising an aggressive action.

"Canada’s ready with a forceful and immediate response," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted on Friday. Canada says it has a plan in place and has floated a range of ideas like retaliatory tariffs on goods from Florida orange juice to Tennessee whiskey.

Trump's executive order also include a retaliation clause which could allow the US tariffs to rise further in response to any retaliatory measures.

A range of likely economic effects

Indeed, the economic effects of the duties could be significant on all economies involved, especially if they are kept in place for an extended duration.

Yale’s Budget Lab has offered an estimate of the adjusted duties, suggesting that these new tariffs could translate in a decline of about $1,250 in annual purchasing power for a middle class family.

EY chief economist Greg Daco has taken a macroeconomic look and estimated that US GDP would contract by 1.5% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026 if the tariffs kick in.

On the other side of the ledger, the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the duties are likely to raise up to $1.5 trillion over the coming decade if they are made permanent.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference during a visit to Poland earlier this week.

Economists and markets are set to work overtime in the days ahead to try and get more precision. The stock market fell on Friday at the tariff debate reached a crescendo in a sign of anxiety among investors as they awaited final confirmation of this weekend’s moves.

The White House has meanwhile tried to downplay possible economic effects while disputing any link between inflation and price increases.