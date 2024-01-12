Neurocrine Biosciences Inc CEO Kevin Gorman Sells 167,858 Shares

Kevin Gorman, CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), sold 167,858 shares of the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 208,937 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 54 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $133.02, resulting in a market cap of $12.826 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 70.20, which is above the industry median of 23.735 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $133.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.64, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

