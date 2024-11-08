NeueHealth Inc (NEUE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Financial Performance and ...

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) delivered its strongest financial performance to date in the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million.

The company served approximately 509,000 consumers across its NeueCare and NeueSolutions segments, exceeding its full-year guidance range.

NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) is focused on diversifying and growing its consumer base across various product categories, including the ACA marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid.

The company expanded its footprint in Central Florida, leveraging strong relationships with payer partners to grow the number of consumers served.

NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) acquired full ownership of Centrum Health, simplifying its corporate structure and streamlining operations to support its value-driven care model.

Negative Points

NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) reported an operating loss of $5.8 million in its NeueSolutions segment for the third quarter.

The wind down of the ACA insurance business is ongoing, with remaining liabilities and obligations still being addressed.

The company's NeueSolutions segment faced moderately lower medical costs, impacting overall financial performance.

Despite strong performance, the company is still in the process of retrieving capital from discontinued entities.

NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) faces risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, as highlighted in their forward-looking statements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the strategic growth areas NeueHealth is focusing on for 2025? A: G. Mike Mikan, President and CEO, explained that NeueHealth is concentrating on diversifying and growing its consumer base across all product categories, including the ACA marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid. The company aims to leverage its ability to serve all populations in performance-based arrangements, which allows it to pursue various growth channels while minimizing adverse impacts from market dynamics. Additionally, NeueHealth plans to drive capital-efficient growth in existing and new markets by leveraging strong relationships with payer partners and expanding its footprint, as seen in Central Florida. The company is also focused on growing relationships with diverse providers and tailoring its population health tools to meet their unique needs.

Q: How did NeueHealth perform financially in the third quarter of 2024? A: Jay Matushak, CFO, reported that NeueHealth achieved its strongest financial performance to date in the third quarter, with consolidated revenue of $232.9 million and a gross margin of $50.2 million. The company generated $9.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, exceeding expectations and contributing to a total of $17 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first three quarters of 2024. This performance places NeueHealth within its full-year guidance range of $15 million to $25 million.

