Netwealth Group Full Year 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$255.2m (up 19% from FY 2023).

Net income: AU$83.4m (up 24% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 33% (up from 31% in FY 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: AU$0.34 (up from AU$0.28 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Netwealth Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 2.7%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Platform Operations contributing AU$255.2m. The most substantial expense, totaling AU$42.5m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how NWL's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.9% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Netwealth Group that we have uncovered.

