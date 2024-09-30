Is NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) Trading At A 47% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for NetLink NBN Trust is S$1.71 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

NetLink NBN Trust is estimated to be 47% undervalued based on current share price of S$0.92

Our fair value estimate is 77% higher than NetLink NBN Trust's analyst price target of S$0.96

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$165.1m S$220.4m S$227.7m S$234.0m S$240.0m S$245.9m S$251.7m S$257.5m S$263.4m S$269.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.37% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 2.26% Est @ 2.23% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% S$157 S$198 S$194 S$189 S$184 S$179 S$174 S$168 S$163 S$158

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$1.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$269m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.2%) = S$8.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$8.3b÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= S$4.9b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$6.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.9, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NetLink NBN Trust as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NetLink NBN Trust

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Singaporean market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For NetLink NBN Trust, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that NetLink NBN Trust is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does CJLU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

