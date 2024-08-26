Netherlands stocks lower at close of trade; AEX down 0.12%

Investing.com – Netherlands stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Technology, Healthcare and Construction&Materials sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Amsterdam, the AEX declined 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the AEX were ASR Nederland NV (AS:ASRNL), which rose 1.19% or 0.54 points to trade at 45.89 at the close. Meanwhile, Shell PLC (AS:SHEL) added 1.11% or 0.36 points to end at 32.67 and Koninklijke KPN NV (AS:KPN) was up 1.11% or 0.04 points to 3.65 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ASML Holding NV (AS:ASML), which fell 2.66% or 21.80 points to trade at 797.00 at the close. Aegon Ltd (AS:AEGN) declined 1.77% or 0.10 points to end at 5.43 and ASM International NV (AS:ASMI) was down 1.56% or 9.40 points to 591.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange by 56 to 40 and 14 ended unchanged.

The AEX Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of AEX options, was unchanged 0.00% to 21.09.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.93% or 2.19 to $77.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.34% or 1.83 to hit $79.98 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 4.40 to trade at $2,550.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.23% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.04% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.14% at 100.75.

