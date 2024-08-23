Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.02%

Investing.com – Netherlands stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Healthcare, Real Estate and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Amsterdam, the AEX gained 0.02%.

The best performers of the session on the AEX were Akzo Nobel NV (AS:AKZO), which rose 1.41% or 0.78 points to trade at 56.18 at the close. Meanwhile, IMCD NV (AS:IMCD) added 1.25% or 1.75 points to end at 141.50 and Koninklijke KPN NV (AS:KPN) was up 1.23% or 0.04 points to 3.61 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were BE Semiconductor Industries NV (AS:BESI), which fell 2.33% or 2.85 points to trade at 119.55 at the close. ASML Holding NV (AS:ASML) declined 1.70% or 14.20 points to end at 818.80 and ASM International NV (AS:ASMI) was down 1.67% or 10.20 points to 601.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange by 64 to 29 and 15 ended unchanged.

The AEX Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of AEX options, was unchanged 0.00% to 21.09.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.47% or 1.80 to $74.81 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 2.28% or 1.76 to hit $78.98 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.01% or 25.35 to trade at $2,542.05 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was up 0.58% to 1.12, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.19% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.66% at 100.73.

