Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.08%

Investing.com – Netherlands stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Technology, Basic Materials and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Amsterdam, the AEX rose 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the AEX were Randstad NV (AS:RAND), which rose 1.63% or 0.69 points to trade at 43.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Unilever PLC (AS:ULVR) added 1.58% or 0.88 points to end at 56.42 and Universal Music Group NV (AS:UMG) was up 1.54% or 0.35 points to 23.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Aegon Ltd (AS:AEGN), which fell 5.40% or 0.31 points to trade at 5.50 at the close. ASR Nederland NV (AS:ASRNL) declined 1.47% or 0.68 points to end at 45.61 and Heineken (AS:HEIN) was down 1.27% or 1.02 points to 79.60.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange by 51 to 49 and 11 ended unchanged.

The AEX Volatility, which measures the implied volatility of AEX options, was unchanged 0.00% to 21.09.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.79% or 1.29 to $73.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.80% or 1.37 to hit $77.42 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.10% or 28.10 to trade at $2,519.40 a troy ounce.

EUR/USD was unchanged 0.30% to 1.11, while EUR/GBP unchanged 0.35% to 0.85.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.42% at 101.34.

