Netherlands secures Nvidia's supply for possible AI-facility

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Thursday it had reached a deal with Nvidia for the supply of hardware and technological knowledge for a possible artificial intelligence (AI) facility.

The Netherlands aims to build a facility where an AI 'supercomputer' can contribute to research and development, as part of broader EU projects to strengthen Europe's digital economy.

Last year the Dutch government set aside 204.5 million euros ($210 million) for investments in AI, while it also aims to use European subsidies.

Economy minister Dirk Beljaarts said chances of realizing the project were increased significantly through the agreement with Nvidia, without giving specific details.

"Competition is fierce, the whole world is after this technology," the minister said after a meeting with Nvidia in Silicon Valley.

"This deal brings building a Dutch AI facility a lot closer."

($1 = 0.9708 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kim Coghill)