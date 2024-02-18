Advertisement
NETGEAR Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$740.8m (down 21% from FY 2022).

  • Net loss: US$104.8m (loss widened by 52% from FY 2022).

  • US$3.57 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$2.38 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NETGEAR EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 1.1%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.8% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 3.6% growth forecast for the Communications industry in the US.

Performance of the American Communications industry.

The company's shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for NETGEAR (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

