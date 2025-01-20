Netflix's Q4 Earnings: Will Streaming Giant Keep Up Its Hot Streak or Hit a Wall?

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will release its Q4 earnings tomorrow after the bell, kicking off the earnings season for consumer internet stocks. Last quarter, Netflix beat revenue expectations by 0.6%, reporting $9.82 billion, a 15% year-over-year increase. The company also exceeded EPS guidance and delivered a solid EBITDA beat, while subscriber count rose 14.4% to 282.7 million.

For Q4, analysts expect revenue to grow 14.4% year over year to $10.11 billion, improving from the 12.5% growth in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS is projected at $4.21 per share. Estimates have remained stable over the last 30 days, indicating analysts expect Netflix to stay on track. However, the company has missed revenue expectations three times in the past two years.

With no other major streaming peers reporting yet, Netflix's results will offer the first insight into consumer internet trends this quarter. Investors will be watching closely to see if the company continues its strong momentum or faces headwinds in subscriber growth and revenue performance.

