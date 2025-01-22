Netflix stock reaches all-time high as Wall Street cheers 'near flawless' earnings

Netflix stock (NFLX) surged to all-time highs, rising as much as 13.6% in early trading on Wednesday, as Wall Street analysts praised the company's fourth quarter earnings results.

Shortly after the opening bell, the stock leaped to just under $1,000 a share as analysts rushed to increase their respective price targets. Pivotal Research upped its target from $1,000 a share to $1,250 — the highest on the Street.

The streaming giant reported a whopping 18.9 million users in the fourth quarter while revenue and earnings also handily beat expectations. It was the biggest quarterly subscriber gain in the company's history.

"Q4 results were near flawless," Jefferies analyst James Heaney said in a note following the report.

The company also announced a $15 billion stock buyback and boosted its full-year revenue outlook in its after-hours report on Tuesday. Netflix now projects 2025 revenue between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion, ahead of the prior $43 billion to $44 billion range.

The strong subscriber gains come as the streamer ended 2024 with two back-to-back NFL games, a successful "Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson" boxing match, and the return of "Squid Game." To that end, the company said price hikes will be hitting the service — which analysts had consistently teased heading into the print.

The company raised the price of its ad-supported plan to $7.99 from the prior $6.99. Its Standard, ad-free tier will now be $17.99, up from $15.49, while its Premium plan will increase by $2 to $24.99. Users who want to add an extra member will now pay $8.99, an increase of $1.

• USD (NFLX) View Quote Details

Wall Street had expected the streaming giant to report just 9.18 million subscribers after it secured 13.12 million paying users in Q4 2023. The company announced last spring it would stop reporting the metric at the start of this year.

"With no more sub reporting to come, investor focus shifts to Netflix's ability to monetize its member base; advertising and price increases help answer this," Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen said on Wednesday.

The company revealed advertising revenue doubled in 2024 and management guided to it doubling again in 2025. Still, ad revenue is not expected to become a primary revenue driver until 2026.

Netflix's live events boom

On the earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said the huge jump in subscribers wasn't driven by one particular event, despite its recent live sports programming push.

"We've consistently seen across our history no single title really drives a majority of our acquisition or engagement," Peters said, noting that live events accounted for a minority of new customers in the quarter.