After reporting strong financial results in its latest quarter, Netflix's (NFLX, Financial) stock price jumped 10% to hit an all-time peak of $954 in Wednesday trading sessions. Thanks to its financial achievements, Netflix now has more company value than all its rivals, Disney, Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Global combined.

Netflix Roars to All-Time High as Subscriber Base Tops 300 Million

In Q4 2024, the company added 19 million subscribers who selected its budget-priced ad-supported plans. Netflix users across Canada, Mexico, South Korea, and Western Europe boosted their subscriptions because of Squid Game Bridgerton and Nobody Wants This. During the quarter, customers picked ad-supported plans by 55%, while subscriptions for this plan rose by 30%.

Based on last year's performance, Co-CEO Gregory Peters believes advertising revenues will surge exactly two times from 2024 to 2025. According to Peters, Netflix can capture a significant portion of the $25 billion connected TV ad business because smart TVs outsell traditional TVs.

With access to sports content and worldwide operations, the company maintains premium offerings at affordable prices to lead the market.

