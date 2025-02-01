Is Netflix (NFLX) the Best Stock for Beginners with Little Money According to Hedge Funds?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Stocks for Beginners with Little Money According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stands against other best stocks for beginners with little money according to hedge funds.

Headlines from the US Stock Market

Uncertainty sweeps across the US with the incoming administration’s potential policies. Simultaneously, the Federal Reserve has decided to pause its rate-cutting cycle and the decision to resume easing is doubtful amidst Trump’s trade policies which are being deemed inflationary. Tariffs on foreign imports are considered a risk of reviving inflation. According to Reuters, Dustin Reid, chief strategist of fixed income at Mackenzie Investments in Toronto, reiterated the uncertainty looming as follows:

“Everything that is going on right now, from economic data to markets news and tariffs, adds up to a lot more uncertainty across all markets”

Recently, technology stocks benefitting from the business potential of AI witnessed a deep shock as Chinese startup DeepSeek revealed a large language model that can compete with American AI giants but at a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s, Google’s, or Meta’s popular AI models. DeepSeek unveiled a free, open-source large language model that it claims took only two months and less than $6 to build.

The event raised a lot of concerns over America’s leadership in the AI sector and how big tech giants are investing heavily in AI models and data centers while DeepSeek somehow developed a highly competitive model without having as much compute as U.S. hyperscalers, as pointed out by Srini Pajjuri, semiconductor analyst at Raymond James. While the US has been trying to limit China’s access to the chips powering advanced AI systems, the news about DeepSeek’s chatbot making it to most-downloaded free app in the US on Apple’s App Store demonstrates the country’s rapid gains in the sector.

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 10 best stocks for beginners with little money according to hedge funds, we used a consensus of similar rankings as well as blue-chip ETFs. Moving on, we shortlisted the top 10 stocks from our list which had the highest number of hedge fund holders. The 10 best stocks for beginners with little money according to hedge funds have been arranged in ascending order of their hedge fund holders as of Q3.

