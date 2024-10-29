Is Netflix Inc. (NFLX) a Top Stock to Buy Before the Next Split?

We recently published a list of 10 Stocks To Buy Before They Split Next. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stands against other stocks to buy before they split next.

There’s been a notable sense of fear among investors despite the market’s current strong performance. The upcoming weeks are expected to be particularly interesting due to the convergence of earnings reports and an impending election, alongside uncertainty regarding the Fed’s next moves. But the fact remains that the market has shown resilience, with numerous new highs for major indices this year, although investors remain skeptical. Historically, volatility tends to increase after elections as political changes take effect. Currently, volatility is relatively low but is anticipated to rise as January approaches and clarity about potential policy impacts emerges.

Despite prevailing uncertainties, there remains cautious optimism about the market’s ability to maintain its upward trajectory. In mid-October, J.J. Kinahan, IG North America CEO, joined CNBC to the skepticism displayed by investors. We covered his sentiment in our article about the 8 Best US Stocks For Foreign Investors Right Now:

“Kinahan pointed out that many investors are hesitant, particularly those in their mid-30s and younger, who have not experienced a significant downturn in the market. He explained that this demographic often perceives any market decline as temporary, lasting only a few days. He emphasized the importance of taking risks when young and noted that many younger investors are excited about their opportunities in the current market environment. This positive sentiment is particularly significant given their parents’ experiences during the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

Around the same time, Mary Ann Bartels, Sanctuary Wealth chief investment strategist, joined ‘Squawk Box’ on CNBC to discuss the market trends as well. On October 14, Mary Ann Bartels highlighted that the S&P 500 could reach 6,000 by year-end. However, she acknowledged that while this target is achievable, the journey may not be smooth.

Bartels noted that there could be volatility ahead, as evidenced by increased hedging activity in the market. However, she remains optimistic due to the Fed’s shift towards an easier monetary policy and the ongoing economic growth, which is supported by full employment, albeit with a slight slowdown in job creation. Importantly, she highlighted that corporate profits are on the rise, with earnings currently beating expectations by about 5%. This positive trend across fundamental and technical indicators leads her to believe that the market can continue its rally into November and December.

As the S&P 500 recently closed above 5,800 for the first time at 5,815, Bartels discussed how this milestone brings the 6,000 target closer. She echoed sentiments from Tom Lee, who suggested that market behavior could improve significantly if there is clarity regarding the outcome of the presidential election. Bartels agreed that once a winner is declared, it could trigger a relief rally as both domestic and foreign investors gain confidence in the stability of US leadership.

Turning to the Fed’s actions, Bartels addressed concerns about recent CPI and PPI data coming in hotter than expected. She described potential short-term volatility as a bucking bull, indicating that while fluctuations might occur, the overall trend remains upward. Her year-ahead thesis suggests both fixed-income and equity markets are poised for positive returns, albeit with some bumps along the way.

Bartels also advocated for buying opportunities in the current market environment. She specifically pointed to technology stocks and the NASDAQ, which has yet to hit a new record high. She believes technology will continue to lead the market, particularly emphasizing semiconductors as key drivers of growth. For investors looking to enter the tech sector, she sees this as an opportune moment.

Her perspective underscores a belief in the resilience of corporate profits and economic fundamentals amid changing monetary policies and external uncertainties. At the same time, it should be noted that the optimistic outlook for the S&P 500 targeting 6,000 is significant for stock splits as it reflects positive market sentiment, encouraging companies to make their shares more accessible to retail investors. When share prices rise, splits can attract more buyers by lowering the price per share. However, it’s important to note that a stock split does not change anything about a business’s fundamentals. A poor company will stay a poor company post-split and a good company will stay a good company.

We sifted through financial media reports to compile a list of stocks that are likely to split. We then selected the 20 stocks that have experienced the highest gains in their share prices over the past 5 years and have a history of spitting their stock. From that, we picked the top 10 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Is Netflix Inc. (NFLX) a Top Stock to Buy Before the Next Split?

A home theater with family members enjoying streaming content together.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Share Price as of October 18: $689.66

Surge in Share Price in 5 Years: 150.51%

Stock Split Confirmed: no

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 103

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a global streaming service provider that offers TV shows, movies, documentaries, and original content. Founded in 1997 as a DVD rental service, it transitioned to a streaming platform in 2007. It has revolutionized the way people consume entertainment and is considered a pioneer in the streaming industry.

The company has introduced a cheaper, ad-supported tier powered by AI in late 2022 to enhance user experience and deliver more effective ads. As a pioneer in online streaming, it’s a top-performing stock. Its massive and growing subscriber base drives significant revenue growth. In 2023, it achieved record UK revenues, primarily due to increased subscriber numbers following its crackdown on password sharing.

Revenue was up by 15.02% year-over-year in Q3 2024. Despite challenges in membership growth and ad monetization, it added over 5 million new subscribers and improved its operating margin to 29.6%. International markets drove subscriber growth, and the ad-supported tier saw a 35% quarter-on-quarter increase in memberships. The company’s strategic shift towards advertising has solidified its position as a strong investment.

Management announced that the company’s first-party ad server is launching in Canada this quarter and will expand to other markets in 2025. Partnerships with Trade Desk and Google Live are progressing well. There are plans for more ad formats, features, and measurement tools.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) projects a 14.7% increase in revenue year-over-year for Q4, with a target operating margin of 21.6%. Looking ahead to 2025, it anticipates annual revenue between $43 billion and $44 billion, driven by continued subscriber growth and higher average revenue per subscriber. The international expansion and ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences position it for continued growth.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Finally, we trimmed Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) mostly due to valuation but also as a source of funds to add to the new position in Shopify. As a reminder, we added to our position in August 2022 amid broad concerns about the company’s ability to grow and monetize shared passwords. We expected Netflix to show progress in monetizing shared passwords, leading to robust free cash flow generation. This is now playing out and is appreciated by the market. Hence, given the balance of growth and valuation, we felt it was appropriate to reduce our exposure to a more normal weight.”

