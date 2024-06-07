Is Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) A Good Quality Stock to Buy Now?

We recently compiled the list of the 13 Best Quality Stocks To Buy according to the hedge funds using the latest sentiment data. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stands against the other quality stocks.

Investing in 2024 is significantly different from investing in the 1950s and onward. This is because these days investors have to. sift through thousands of stocks and countless data points and signals to separate the wheat from the chaff and make the right investment decisions. Amidst this hubris, the ability to pick out 'quality' stocks becomes important, and there's quite a lot of financial literature available that helps determine what such stocks are.

Typically, stock analysis involves analyzing a firm's financial statements to determine profitability, operating strengths, cost control, asset utilization, and other metrics. Some of these are also present in financial literature that discusses quality stocks. One such research paper comes courtesy of researchers associated with Research Affiliates. They point out that metrics that typically define a quality stock include earnings stability, capital structure, profitability, accounting practices, and investing strategies. Within these, the quality factors that were also related to returns were investment strategies, dividend payouts, profitability, and accounting strategies.

The next thing to ask is, whether quality stocks are any different from standard run of the mill stocks when it comes to share price performance. For context, the last 12 months on the stock market have been dominated by a few key themes. These are artificial intelligence, inflation, interest rates, and GDP growth. Higher rates and inflation are bearish stock indicators, while growth and AI have proven to have kept the market buoyant at a time when rates are at two decade high levels. So, over the past year, exchange traded funds that track quality stocks have appreciated by 12% to 27%, the midpoint of which is slightly lower than the S&P 500's 23% price appreciation over the same time period. However, picking the right quality stocks appears to have its advantages as well, since the high end of the performance, i.e. 27%, is far higher than what the index has delivered.

ETFs and research aren't the only ones that talk about quality stocks. One hedge fund that's become quite well known for its focus on quality stocks is Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management. One of the largest hedge funds in the world, AQR had a 13F investment portfolio worth $58 billion as of Q1 2024 end according to Insider Monkey's research. Close to a quarter of its portfolio is invested in the technology industry, and the second biggest category is services stocks. AQR focuses on stocks that follow its strategy of Quality Minus Junk or QMJ. According to its founder Cliff Asness, a quality stock is defined by its shareholder payouts, growth, profitability, and sound financial and general management. We recently took a look at some top AQR Capital management stocks and you can check them out by looking at 13 Best Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Cliff Asness.

Before we head to our list of the best quality stocks, a general overview of the stock market is relevant. Right now, investors are wondering when the first interest rate cuts might occur. The latest bit on this front came in the form of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data from the Commerce Department. This data set revealed that the 12 month inflation in the US stood at 2.7% in April 2024, which was still higher than the Fed's preferred rate of 2%. Additionally, the data also provided investors with some bearish signals. These were apparent in the readings for consumer spending, which slowed down to 2% in the first quarter of 2024 over the robust 3.3% reading in Q4 2023.

Lower spending means less money sloshing in the economy, and while this might help reduce prices, it can also affect business performance, economic growth, and naturally, stock market performance. Data from the CME Fed Watch Tool shows that 47% of all investors polled expect a 25 basis point rate cut in September, while an additional 7.5% believe that the Fed might get generous and cut rates by as much as 50 basis points.

With these details in mind, let's take a look at some top quality stocks that hedge funds are buying.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best quality stocks to buy, we ranked the 30 largest constituents of a quality stock ETF and picked out those with the highest number of hedge fund investors in Q1 2024.

Netflix

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders In Q1 2024: 107

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), the global streaming giant, has beaten analyst adjusted EPS estimates in three out of its four latest quarters. These include Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s latest quarter, which saw the firm report $9.37 billion in revenue and $5.28 in adjusted EPS. These beat analyst estimates of $9.28 billion for revenue and $4.52 for EPS.

For their first quarter of 2024 investment stakes, 107 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's database had bought stakes in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management held the largest stake which was worth $2.5 billion.

Fund Ensemble Capital Management commented on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s quarterly performance in its Q1 2024 investor letter as it aimed at the bears and shared:

The rapid recovery of Netflix’s subscriber growth has shocked investors who drove the stock down to a price of just $166 in May 2022. While at the time, bearish investors were declaring the company’s growth days were behind it, instead the company added a remarkable 13.1 million new subscribers in the most recent quarter. This was the single largest quarterly subscriber addition other than the large gains experienced during the first quarter of COVID. For all of 2023, the company added nearly 30 million new subscribers, making it the largest annual gain in Netflix history other than the first year of COVID.

The tail end of May also saw some action for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s shares on the analyst front. It received a $50 share price target boost from Evercore, which set a $700 share price target. In the coverage, the firm kept an Overweight rating for the shares, citing a high potential for earnings per share in 2025. Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney shared that he was confident in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)'s financial statement fundamentals and the potential for the video live streaming company to successfully phase out its Basic Plan. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had started out 2024 by announcing the decision in its Q4 2023 shareholder letter, after revealing earlier during the year that new subscribers to the platform would be unable to sign up to the lowest subscription tier. The analyst believes that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) also stands to benefit from expanding revenue streams to include additional markets such as livestreaming video games.

