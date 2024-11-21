Netflix Faces Lawsuit Over Contract Breach in Boxing Match Glitches

Netflix (NFLX, Financial) is in trouble with the law over the much-hyped live stream of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match, which is said to have been riddled with major issues. A Florida-based person named Ronald Blue Denton sued Netflix in state court for what he considered a shoddy performance in delivering the event to its clients in sharp craving, stating that Netflix was unstoppably ill-equipped for the demand for the show, making it unwatchable.

The lawsuit alleges that Netflix violated the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and breached the parties' contract while also demanding monetary damages and a class action on behalf of other affected Netflix subscribers. According to Denton, Netflix is guilty of abdicating its role as a service provider since it failed to provide a perfect viewing experience for millions of people.

The November 15 fight that Netflix promoted as its primary sports event attracted 108 million viewers worldwide. Nonetheless, many people used social networks to complain about the declining video quality, numerous instances of buffering, and completely frozen streams, especially if the moment in the match was important.

Netflix included the topic as part of a significant milestone in sports streaming to establish its dominance in the live segment. Denton's lawsuit now appears to potentially overshadow the feat and is symbolic of the dangers of mounting highly visible live events when viewer expectations steadily rise.

This legal dispute could try Netflix for various technical problems and issue a challenge to how the company plans to handle mass streaming events as it faces increasing competition in live sports rights. As of yet, the company has not said anything about this lawsuit.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

