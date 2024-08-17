NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Could Be 44% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NetEase fair value estimate is US$160

NetEase's US$89.91 share price signals that it might be 44% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 25% higher than NetEase's analyst price target of CN¥128

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is NetEase Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥36.2b CN¥41.1b CN¥42.5b CN¥43.8b CN¥45.1b CN¥46.3b CN¥47.5b CN¥48.8b CN¥50.1b CN¥51.3b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.01% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.56% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% CN¥33.5k CN¥35.2k CN¥33.8k CN¥32.2k CN¥30.7k CN¥29.2k CN¥27.7k CN¥26.3k CN¥25.0k CN¥23.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥297b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥51b× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.5%) = CN¥954b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥954b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= CN¥441b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥738b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$89.9, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NetEase as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.108. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NetEase

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Entertainment market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For NetEase, we've put together three important elements you should consider:

