Net zero fines ‘set to drive up price of petrol cars’

Harsh net zero fines on car makers are set to force up the cost of petrol vehicles this year, the industry has warned.
Manufacturers may cut back sales of petrol cars or raise prices in order to pay for discounts on electric models as they scramble to hit stretching government targets, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) warned.
At least 28pc of all cars sold this year must be electric under rules known as the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. Manufacturers that fall short face fines of £15,000 for every non-electric car sold above the quota.
Car makers have repeatedly warned that the targets do not reflect the true level of driver interest in electric vehicles (EVs). EVs are expected to make up 24pc to 25pc of the market this year, short of the Government’s target.
The SMMT estimated that companies spent £4.5bn on price cuts last year, equivalent to almost £12,000 off each EV, in a desperate effort to stoke demand. Despite the heavy discounting, EVs accounted for just one in 10 vehicles sold to private drivers.
It comes amid a row between manufacturers and the Government over the ZEV mandate, with companies including Vauxhall owner Stellantis and Ford warning the policy threatens investment and jobs.
Stellantis blamed the mandate for the closure of its Luton van factory, which it announced in November.
Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said the UK’s ZEV mandate had forced companies into offering “unsustainable” discounts on electric cars last year.
Money for further price cuts in 2025 will be more thinly spread, as a result of separate costly net zero rules coming into force across Europe.
As a result, manufacturers face the prospect of finding extra money to fund discounts by raising prices of petrol cars, or artificially curbing the sale of combustion engine vehicles to hit the targets.
Mr Hawes said: “If you’re subsidising EVs, you need to get the revenue elsewhere so you need to sell other products.
“A legitimate strategy can be to constrain the market, in that you will just sell a reduced number of EVs and, as a consequence, a reduced number of internal combustion engine vehicles, potentially at higher margins.
“It’s one route to compliance, but it’s not a good one for the consumer.”
Robert Forrester, chief executive of dealership group Vertu Motors, told The Telegraph last year that manufacturers were rationing the delivery of petrol cars in order to hit the net zero sales targets.
At least 22pc of new cars sold in Britain last year needed to be electric but companies managed to sell just 19.6pc in reality, according to the SMMT.
Most car makers will escape fines this time round because of “flexibilities” built into the rules, which include the ability to buy credits from compliant manufacturers.
However, Mr Hawes said these allowances were less generous in 2025 and the new target of 28pc was “particularly tough”.
The Government launched a consultation on the ZEV mandate over Christmas and has said it is listening to car makers’ concerns, although ministers have insisted they will not water down the headline targets.
These will ramp up annually from 28pc this year to eventually reach 80pc by 2030, at which point sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned.
‘Bloody good time to buy EVs’
Sales of some hybrid vehicles will continue until 2035, though the question of which ones is a subject of the ongoing consultation.
Separate data from Auto Trader showed December was a month of heavy EV discounting as manufacturers scrambled to hit the full-year sales targets. The average price cut on battery-powered vehicles was about 12pc last month.
The MG5, DS 3, Peugeot e-2008 and Citroen e-C4 were among the most heavily discounted.
Ian Plummer, at Auto Trader, said: “When the price is right, drivers are happy to switch to electric.
“Due to this, we’ve seen manufacturers and retailers acting to stimulate demand this year, with discounts and finance offers, to hit the government-mandated targets.”
“This has been great news for consumers but it’s not a sustainable long-term strategy.”
EV sales hit 381,959 in 2024, the SMMT said, up by 21pc compared to a year earlier.
However, most purchases were by so-called fleet buyers, such as car rental companies and other businesses. Demand among private consumers was “lacklustre”. Petrol continues to dominate the market, accounting for 61pc of all new car sales.
The SMMT claimed car makers were pulling “every lever” to boost take-up of EVs, but said the ZEV mandate targets remained too stringent.
It called on ministers to boost demand through tax breaks on the purchase of EVs and relief on both charging costs and road tax.
Mr Hawes said: “As an industry, we’re trying to focus on the positive. It’s a bloody good time to buy an EV, because the incentives are at record levels.
“But I don’t know how long those incentives will remain at that level – it can’t be forever.
“The amount of money available to stimulate demand is going to be under severe pressure when manufacturers have very finite resources.”
On Friday, it separately emerged that Stellantis – the world’s fourth biggest car maker – had seen production drop by 40pc in Italy to the lowest levels since the 1950s, in a sign of the intense pressure manufacturers are under.
A government spokesman said: “December has yet been another record month for new electric cars, with nearly one in three of all vehicles sold battery electric and 382,000 EVs sold across 2024.
“Thanks to the flexibilities in the ZEV mandate, we’re confident the whole market has complied with the 22pc target and that no car manufacturer will need to pay fines.
“We’ve invested over £2.3bn to support industry and consumers make the switch, rolled out more than 72,000 public chargers, and launched a consultation to invite the sector to shape how we achieve the transition to ZEVs.
“Getting this transition right as more people make a switch to electric vehicles will support the growth of the market in the UK and will provide an opportunity to tap into a multi billion-pound industry that will create high paid jobs for decades to come.”