Net zero fines ‘set to drive up price of petrol cars’

At least 28pc of new cars sold in the UK must be electric this year under ‘tough’ new targets - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Harsh net zero fines on car makers are set to force up the cost of petrol vehicles this year, the industry has warned.

Manufacturers may cut back sales of petrol cars or raise prices in order to pay for discounts on electric models as they scramble to hit stretching government targets, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) warned.

At least 28pc of all cars sold this year must be electric under rules known as the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate. Manufacturers that fall short face fines of £15,000 for every non-electric car sold above the quota.

Car makers have repeatedly warned that the targets do not reflect the true level of driver interest in electric vehicles (EVs). EVs are expected to make up 24pc to 25pc of the market this year, short of the Government’s target.

The SMMT estimated that companies spent £4.5bn on price cuts last year, equivalent to almost £12,000 off each EV, in a desperate effort to stoke demand. Despite the heavy discounting, EVs accounted for just one in 10 vehicles sold to private drivers.

It comes amid a row between manufacturers and the Government over the ZEV mandate, with companies including Vauxhall owner Stellantis and Ford warning the policy threatens investment and jobs.

Stellantis blamed the mandate for the closure of its Luton van factory, which it announced in November.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said the UK’s ZEV mandate had forced companies into offering “unsustainable” discounts on electric cars last year.

Money for further price cuts in 2025 will be more thinly spread, as a result of separate costly net zero rules coming into force across Europe.

As a result, manufacturers face the prospect of finding extra money to fund discounts by raising prices of petrol cars, or artificially curbing the sale of combustion engine vehicles to hit the targets.

Mr Hawes said: “If you’re subsidising EVs, you need to get the revenue elsewhere so you need to sell other products.

“A legitimate strategy can be to constrain the market, in that you will just sell a reduced number of EVs and, as a consequence, a reduced number of internal combustion engine vehicles, potentially at higher margins.

“It’s one route to compliance, but it’s not a good one for the consumer.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive of dealership group Vertu Motors, told The Telegraph last year that manufacturers were rationing the delivery of petrol cars in order to hit the net zero sales targets.

At least 22pc of new cars sold in Britain last year needed to be electric but companies managed to sell just 19.6pc in reality, according to the SMMT.

Story Continues