Canada markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    17,518.50
    -41.36 (-0.24%)
     

  • S&P 500

    3,668.39
    -4.43 (-0.12%)
     

  • DOW

    29,988.27
    -80.54 (-0.27%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7862
    +0.0062 (+0.79%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    47.45
    +1.93 (+4.24%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    23,142.29
    -544.79 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    355.18
    -4.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,839.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,910.01
    +7.86 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9330
    -0.0080 (-0.85%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    12,396.23
    +57.27 (+0.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    22.05
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE

    6,599.76
    +35.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    26,756.24
    -61.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6484
    +0.0033 (+0.51%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS MIXED AS JOBLESS CLAIMS JUMP

Airbnb indicated to open at $150 per share after pricing IPO at $68

Nestle to invest $550M to expand Georgia pet food factory

·2 min read

CITY OF HARTWELL, Ga. — Pet food manufacturer Nestle Purina will invest $550 million to expand a recently completed factory in northeast Georgia, with plans to expand its workforce to a total of 370.

The Hartwell plant, which opened in November 2019, makes Fancy Feast and other wet pet food. The expansion was announced Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Gildehaus said it will allow the company to make Friskies brand cat food there and also increase the size of its warehouse, . The Purina unit saw sales rise by 30% from 2011 to 2019, hitting $9.4 billion and has set a series of expansions, including new factories announced this year in Ohio and North Carolina.

Purina currently employs more than 300 in Hartwell, above the 240 it initially promised the state. The company has already broken ground and Gildehaus said construction is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.

It’s the largest industrial announcement, by dollar value, made so far this year in Georgia, and will bring the Swiss company's total investment in the Hartwell complex to $870 million.

Purina also employs 400 people at its dry pet food factory in Fairburn, just south of Atlanta.

“Through this investment, we will continue delivering the science-based nutrition pet lovers have come to trust for more than 90 years, with a continued commitment to safety and sustainability in our operations," Factory Manager Winston Silva said in a statement.

Nestle will qualify for a state income tax credit that allows the company to deduct $1,750 per job from its Georgia income taxes for five years, worth up to $1.1 million. For Nestle to qualify for tax credits, workers must make at least $28,000 a year.

Gildehaus described the wages as “competitive”

Final incentives for Nestle have not been agreed on yet, said Marie Hodge Gordon, spokeswoman for the Georgia Economic Development Department. Hart County could abate local property taxes, the state could chip in to pay for infrastructure, and train Nestle workers. Nestle will automatically qualify for tax breaks that could save it millions in sales taxes on machinery.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • UK investors cautious as two-thirds predict harder COVID-19 fallout in 2021

    Investors believe the true impact of COVID-19 on the UK economy has not yet been seen.

  • The 30 best horror movies of all time

    From monsters and slashers to haunted hotels, here are the best horror movies to watch right now

  • Morgan Stanley to shift $120 bln to Germany in post-Brexit move - source

    Morgan Stanley is planning to shift around 100 billion euros ($121 billion) in assets to Frankfurt from Britain next year as a consequence of Brexit, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Frankfurt's banking scene has been one of the primary beneficiaries of Britain's exit from the European Union as many big global banks chose Germany's financial capital to house staff and assets. Dozens of financial institutions have applied for licenses in Germany.

  • London faces ‘catastrophic’ Tier 3 unless coronavirus controlled, warns Khan

    The capital’s mayor urged people to help control the spread of the virus as figures showed the city has the highest rate of cases in England.

  • Airbnb going public is a maverick move

    Airbnb is taking a very bold step by issuing a multi billion dollar IPO during a global economic slowdown – something that was unthinkable a few years ago.

  • Secondary schools in Wales to switch to online learning from Monday

    The Welsh education minister said the move was in response to the health service coming under ‘significant and sustained pressure’.

  • November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

    WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in the cost of energy and a number of other goods offset a drop in food costs.The gain in the consumer price index followed a flat reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Still, the increase is far below the 0.6% gains in June and July as the country began to reopen after the pandemic throttled economic activity in the spring.Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, has increased 1.6% over the past 12 months. For November, core inflation was up 0.2%, matching the overall price gain.Inflation has been dormant for most of the past decade, allowing the Federal Reserve to push interest rates to ultra-low levels to provide support for an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-related recession.In November, food prices dipped 0.1% while energy prices were up 0.4%. The energy gain reflected increases in electricity and natural gas which offset a 0.4% drop in gasoline prices.Prices in a number of areas did show increases with airline fares, clothing costs, auto insurance and prices for hotel and motel rooms all rising.The price for used cars and trucks, medical care and new cars declined in November.Economists expect that inflation will remain under control in coming months until vaccines are widely available and consumers feel more confident shopping or taking part in other public activities.“Inflation will remain low in the near term," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial. “Although some prices are rising because of improved demand and constricted supply, there are still huge swathes of excess capacity in many parts of the economy in industries such as hotels, airlines and energy.”Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

  • American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend

    American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of 55 cents per share of common stock, payable on March 2, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.

  • Higher Education Veteran Tapped by WGU to Lead Regional Operations

    Western Governors University (WGU) has announced the appointment of Gene Hayes as Senior Vice President of Regional Operations. Hayes, a 17-year veteran in the higher education sector, will oversee operations and help drive strategies across WGU’s seven regions and eight state affiliates.

  • Kay Burley: Sky News presenter off air for six months after Covid breach

    Sky News political editor Beth Rigby will also be absent for three months.

  • What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

    The UK and EU are struggling to agree terms on a trade deal.

  • Royal Mail delays blamed on 'exceptional' volumes of post

    Despite "exhaustive planning", some customers may experience delayed deliveries, the postal group says.

  • Arizona State and Arizona enter rivalry game winless

    Arizona State has lost two games in the final minute, three to COVID-19. Arizona had its opener canceled by the coronavirus and has lost all four games on the field, stretching its losing streak to a school-record 11 games. It's been a strange year already, so no reason to expect Friday's Territorial Cup rivalry game to be any different.

  • Recent notable Council decisions

    At its most recent meetings, Town Council has made some notable decisions. At its meeting of Tuesday, December 7, it was decided that, pending receipt of  important, essential financial data which is not yet in its possession, Council will operate into early 2021 CY with an “interim” operating budget which will be based on that of 2020 CY. It should be noted that this decision does not establish a precedent.  Similar strategies have been employed in prior years. In successive meetings, Council has taken important decisions which have the potential to create meaningful attractions while at the same time improving one’s quality of life. At the meeting of December 1, as previously reported, Council received a delegation which requested support for an off-leash dog park.  Council responded favourably by giving approval for grant applications to support needed infrastructure. And at its most recent meeting, Council discussed, and subsequently approved, a request for support of a grant application for a 18-hole Disc Golf Course.  Disc Golf is a rapidly growing sport in the province.  William Hill, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temple City Star

  • Canada says 2 citizens held in China have not been tried

    BEIJING — Canada said Thursday that it has confirmed with China that two Canadians held for two years in China in a case linked to a Huawei executive have not been put on trial, contrary to remarks by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined by China since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant.Asked about the Canadians at a daily briefing on Thursday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been “arrested, indicted and tried,” in what appeared to be the first public assertion that they had been brought to court.Hua gave no details, and Canada’s Global Affairs Department issued a statement later Thursday saying that Canadian Embassy officials in Beijing had spoken with the ministry, which confirmed that the men had not gone on trial.Chinese officials “confirmed that the confusion was caused by an inaccurate characterization of the process made by the Chinese MFA spokesperson,” the statement said.Chinese prosecutors announced earlier this year that Kovrig had been charged on suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence, and Spavor on suspicion of spying for a foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets.Neither China nor Canada has released specifics about their cases.Canada detained Meng at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges.Hua said her case and those of the Canadians were ”different in nature," with Meng's being a “purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Meng be released immediately.Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying: “These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians."“I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone’s faith in humanity," Champagne said.Meng’s arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada.Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.It's not publicly known where Kovrig and Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were “robust."Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them.The United States marked the second year of the men's imprisonment on Thursday by calling for their immediate release.The acting American ambassador to Canada, Katherine Brucker, said in a statement that they are being arbitrarily and unjustly detained.“We echo the calls from the Canadian government, the international community, and the families of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for these two men to be released immediately and returned home,” Brucker said.The Associated Press

  • IDEMIA and Kudelski IoT first-to-market with GSMA IoT-SAFE solution

    IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, and Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, today announced a joint solution for mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service providers to enable efficient IoT device provisioning at scale, without compromising on connectivity or data security.

  • Paragon Mortgage Corporation Arranges $22.5M HUD 221(d)(4) New Construction Loans for Multifamily Properties in Arizona

    Jim Swanson, President of Paragon Mortgage announced today that Paragon arranged the HUD 221(d)(4) New Construction Loans for the development of two multifamily properties - 12th and Highland Apartments in Phoenix and 2nd and Civic Apartments in Scottsdale, Arizona. Paragon secured New Construction loans for both properties through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. HUD-insured financing provides both properties with a 40-year, fully amortizing low interest rate, fully assumable, non-recourse loan.

  • Protective Life Announces Office Relocation Within Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Region

    Protective Life Corporation (Protective Life), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), announced today it is relocating its core site in Cincinnati to RiverCenter Towers in Covington, Kentucky, maintaining a strong presence in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Region.

  • Chiefs, Steelers top AFC, but plenty of others could contend

    Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are already in. No surprise for the defending Super Bowl champions.Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more, but they're also on the verge of clinching an AFC playoff spot.After that, well, there are plenty of other contenders who might have something to say about the conference being just a top-heavy twosome.Buffalo and Cleveland are 9-3, with Tennessee, Miami and Indianapolis all 8-4. They'd all be in the playoffs right now with this season's expanded, seven-team format.Baltimore and Las Vegas are still in the mix at 7-5. And it's never smart to count out a Bill Belichick-coached team, especially with New England surging with four wins in its last five games to get to .500 at 6-6.A division-by-division look at the AFC playoff race going into the final quarter of the season:AFC EASTJosh Allen and the Bills could make a massive statement when they take on the Steelers at home Sunday night. The third-year quarterback has played his way into the MVP conversation and another impressive performance — and a win — would justify that buzz. It would also put Buffalo well in line for its first division title since 1995.But the Dolphins are still swimming right there with the Bills. Miami and rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are just a game behind Buffalo in the race for the division and host the Chiefs on Sunday. Still, there's a chance the regular-season finale at Buffalo on Jan. 3 could decide who finishes on top.The Patriots have been that team for 11 consecutive years — with Tom Brady at quarterback, of course — but that streak appears in serious jeopardy. Belichick's bunch has this going, though: After a road game Thursday night against the Rams, New England's final three opponents are all in the division — at Miami, home vs. Buffalo and home against the currently 0-12 New York Jets.AFC NORTHThe Steelers were cruising along, giving those undefeated ’72 Dolphins something to think about when — whoa! — the Washington Football Team dashed any dreams of perfection in Pittsburgh with a stunning 23-17 upset Monday night.Now, winning the division is far from a certainty, especially with Baker Mayfield and the Browns on a four-game winning streak and looking like the scary squad many have been expecting. Pittsburgh still has a two-game lead and could clinch with a win and a Browns loss to Baltimore, but the division could come down to these two playing in what will likely be chilly Cleveland in the regular-season finale.Oh, and don’t forget about Baltimore, which might be out of the division race but got Lamar Jackson back from a one-game COVID-19 absence and snapped a three-game skid with a 34-17 win over Dallas on Tuesday night. The Ravens host the Browns next, then finish with three straight opponents currently with losing records: home vs. Jacksonville (1-11) and the New York Giants (5-7), and at Cincinnati (2-9-1).AFC SOUTHTennessee and Indianapolis split their two regular-season meetings and fittingly sit tied atop the division with four games left.Ryan Tannehill and the Titans would seem to have the easier path to winning the South — which would be their first division title since 2008 — with only one team with a winning record (Green Bay at 9-3) remaining on their schedule. They also have: at Jacksonville, home vs. Detroit (5-7) and wrap up the regular season at Houston (4-8).Meanwhile, the Colts are winners of three of their last four, with the only loss during that stretch coming at home against the Titans two weeks ago. Philip Rivers' squad will be at Las Vegas (7-5), home vs. Houston, at Pittsburgh and home vs. Jacksonville to wrap things up.The Texans have been competitive under interim coach Romeo Crennel, going 4-4 after a 0-4 start with Bill O'Brien. They're still probably too far back to contend but could make things interesting down the stretch with games against Indy and Tennessee.AFC WESTThe Chiefs earned a playoff berth last week and would have already clinched their fifth straight division title if not for since-fired Jets defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams' bizarre play call that allowed the Raiders to pull off a stunning 31-28 victory at New York last Sunday.Kansas City can take care of business itself by winning (or tying) Sunday at Miami — in the stadium where the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February. A loss (or tie) by the Raiders at home against Indianapolis would also give coach Andy Reid and his Chiefs the division.Las Vegas has been up and down all season and was 5 seconds from staring at a three-game skid, capped by an embarrassing loss to the lowly Jets. But fate — and Williams' Zero Blitz call — intervened. Jon Gruden hopes to have running back Josh Jacobs back soon from a sprained ankle and safety Johnathan Abram from a knee injury, and the Raiders will probably need them to stay in the hunt.The Broncos (4-8) and Chargers (3-9) could be looking at coaching changes after the season, but both could have an impact in the AFC playoff hunt as they each face the Raiders once during the final stretch.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Russell, health minister and head of vaccine rollout to provide update

    New Brunswick's top doctor, health minister and the man leading the province's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide an update today.Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, are scheduled to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.The news conference will be livestreamed here, on CBC New Brunswick's website.Earlier this week, the government said 1,950 people in the province should be able to get their first of two doses of the vaccine before Christmas.The 1,950 doses of Pfizer's vaccine will arrive around Dec. 14, with a second shipment before the end of the year, a spokesperson said. It takes two doses of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize someone against the virus.Last week, Premier Blaine Higgs said MacCallum would be working with federal officials and the military to plan the logistics of the vaccine program, including determining the locations where it will be administered.Russell has said some COVID-19 restrictions will likely remain for 12 months after people begin to be vaccinated.74 active casesAs of Wednesday, New Brunswick had 74 active cases of COVID-19 and three people hospitalized, all of them in intensive care.The active cases include:  nine in the Moncton region (Zone 1), 37 in the Saint John region (Zone 2), 17 in the Fredericton region (Zone 3), eight in the Edmundston region (Zone 4), and three in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).New Brunswick has had 542 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. Seven people have died and 461 people have recovered.A total of 135,266 tests have been completed, including 748 done since the last report Tuesday. What to do if you have a symptomPeople concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: * A fever above 38 C. * A new cough or worsening chronic cough. * Sore throat. * Runny nose. * Headache. * New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. * Difficulty breathing.In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.People with one of those symptoms should: * Stay at home. * Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. * Describe symptoms and travel history. * Follow instructions.